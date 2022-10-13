New ThunderCats Ultimates Figure Wave Includes Snarf

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7's Ultimates lineup of premium 7-inch scale ThunderCats figures launched back in 2019, and we've got our Mumm-Ra's and Thundertanks since then, but no Snarf. Today is the day – it's all lead up to this.

Indeed, Snarf has joined the ThunderCats Ultimates lineup alongside Mongor, Willa, and Ratar-O. Each figure includes tons of articulation and accessories, and you can find all of details in the official descriptions below. Pre-orders for the entire wave are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $54.99 each with free shipping using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout. They won't arrive until October 2023, but you won't be charged until they ship.

ThunderCats Ultimates Snarf 7-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Snarf may not be the mightiest warrior on the ThunderCats team, but he has proven time and again that he can hold his own against the evilest of foes! This 7-inch scale ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Snarf features interchangeable heads and hands, his satchel, Candy Fruit, the Sword of Omens, Claw Shield, and a piece that allows him to be posed standing on his tail! Snarf is an invaluable member of the team, and this made-to-order ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure can be an equally worthy addition to your collection!" Accessories include:

3x Interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Claw Shield

1x Sword of Omens

1x Satchel

1x Standing Tail with base

1x Fruit

ThunderCats Ultimates Mongor 7-Inch Action Figure - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "If the goat-like demon Mongor strikes fear in your heart then you're going to be in trouble! Standing almost 9 inches tall, this ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Mongor features interchangeable heads and hands, his scythe, and multiple weapon-effects. Bravery can weaken mighty Mongor so if you have the courage to get his made-to-order ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure, then you probably have what it takes to keep him from threatening the rest of your collection!" Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Scythe

1x Removable scythe flame effect

2x Removable horn electricity effects

ThunderCats Ultimates Ratar-O 7-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Rats and cats are natural enemies so it's no surprise that the mutant commander Ratar-O is always looking for a way to take down the ThunderCats! Standing almost 8-inches tall, this ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Ratar-O features interchangeable heads and hands, the Rat's Eye daggers, and multiple dagger effects. You won't need a trap to snag this made-to-order ThunderCats ULTIMATES figure of Ratar-O!" Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

4x interchangeable hands

2x "Rat's Eye" daggers

2x interchangeable dagger energy beam effects

2x dagger flame effects

ThunderCats Ultimates Willa 7-Inch Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "As Queen of the Warrior Maidens, Willa has become an important ally of the ThunderCats and will challenge any threat to Third Earth! This 7-inch scale ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure of Willa features interchangeable heads and hands and accessories including her bow, arrows, quiver, removable dagger, and her tree spider Bushy. If Willa can handle the responsibility of keeping the natural balance of Third Earth, then her made-to-order ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figure will do the same for your collection!" Accessories include: