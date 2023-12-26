Attack of the clones! Marvel Comics announced that two Spider-Man clones who have donned the Scarlet Spider identity — Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker — will collide in Chasm: Curse of Kaine in summer 2024. Set after the events of last year's Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event Dark Web, the Chasm/Kaine series spins out of the giant-sized one-shot Web of Spider-Man #1 in March. The issue — featuring new stories from current Spider-writers Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Greg Weisman (Spectacular Spider-Men), Steve Foxe (Spider-Woman), Alex Segura (Edge of Spider-Verse), and artists Ed McGuinness, John Romita Jr., Greg Land, and Salvador Larroca — launches the next era of Spider-Man storytelling, including Chasm: Curse of Kaine.



Marvel describes Foxe and Land's Web of Spider-Man story setting the stage for Chasm: Curse of Kaine: "Both clones who bore the moniker of the Scarlet Spider will be back with a vengeance next year but will they be allies or enemies?! And you will not guess who is lurking in the shadows. Truly. You will not guess."

While the once-villainous Kaine has been on the upswing in recent years — first as the Houston-based Scarlet Spider, and then heroic turns in Scarlet Spiders, The Clone Conspiracy, and Spider-Geddon — his "brother," Ben Reilly, has taken the path of the "evil clone." After the '90s Clone Saga concluded with Ben's death in Peter Parker's arms back in 1996's Spider-Man #75, Ben returned as a new version of his creator, the Jackal, but eventually relocated to Las Vegas for a fresh start as the hoodie-clad Scarlet Spider (in Ben Reilly: The Scarlet Spider). Both Scarlet Spiders came to blows in Ben Reilly: The Scarlet Spider #5, but Ben, wanting to heal his damaged soul and avoid eternal damnation, became entangled in a plot with the devilish Mephisto, bringing the Spider-Bros into conflict again.

Following his latest death and subsequent resurrection in Spider-Geddon, Ben became the Beyond Corp-sponsored Spider-Man when Peter was wounded by the U-Foes (during the Beyond era). But then Maxine Danger, Ben's boss and leader of the Beyond Corporation's super hero program, erased Ben's implanted memories of Peter's childhood — and the life lessons imparted on him by his beloved Uncle Ben. Lacking his moral compass and desiring Peter's life, an unhinged Ben became Chasm after his exposure to "psycho-reactive goo."





As Chasm, Ben joined forces with Madelyn Pryor — a.k.a. the Goblin Queen, the clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men — and ensnared New York in their dark web as they unleashed the demonic forces of Limbo. The Dark Web Finale ended with Ben (now King Chasm) and his girlfriend Elizabeth Tyne/Janine Godbe/Hallows' Eve going to war with Spider-Man, the X-Men, and their allies: Ms. Marvel; a reformed Norman Osborn, now the Gold Goblin; Eddie Brock, a.k.a. Bedlam; and Madelyne, dethroned after Chasm stole her Scythe of Sorrows.



Team Spider-Man defeated King Chasm and his Insidious Six — demonic versions of the Sinister Six — to save New York from the demons of Limbo. Because Ben's soul is marked by the pain of being "forgotten" and "replaced," Madelyne declared Chasm to be a citizen of Limbo... and imprisoned him in her domain as the Queen of Limbo. Madelyne then established the Limbo Embassy to New York City, where he's remained ever since.

Web of Spider-Man #1 is on sale March 27 from Marvel Comics, followed by Chasm: Curse of Kaine in summer 2024.