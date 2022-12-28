Wesley Snipes Reveals New Series The Exiled

After raising over $142,000 on Kickstarter, Wesley Snipes' The Exiled comic has found a new publishing home. Come February, the title will be published through Whatnot Publishing, the startup publishing arm of the mobile app donning the same name. Ahead of the issue's FOC date in January, Whatnot released a trailer for the story featuring a voiceover from Snipes himself.

Portraying the comic's protagonist in Detective Niles "Roach" Washington, the trailer details what fans can expect from the cyberpunk-drenched noir tale. See the trailer for yourself below.

THE EXILED #1 TRAILER NARRATED BY @wesleysnipes



WESLEY SNIPES (producer & star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as Seven meets Blade Runner.



Art by @Eskivoart



Preorder now at your comic shop @PREVIEWSworld pic.twitter.com/hvLY4mXgra — Whatnot Publishing (@WhatnotPub) December 27, 2022

The series was co-created by Snipes, Keith Arem, and Adam Lawson, the latter serving as the primary writer on the series. Gabriel "Eskivo" Santos drew the comic while Valentina Bianconi added colors. When we spoke with the crew earlier this year, Snipes suggested this character could be his "Blade killer."

"He better be [a Blade killer]," Snipes told us with a chuckle at the time. "I don't know if he'll take Blade completely out but at least but at least they'll be good buddies."

"There's a serious to that crime investigation, versus someone like Shang-Chi who's battling a CG character," Lawson added. "There's some grit and texture to our story and it's hard to tell where the line of PG-13 and R really is, but the cool thing is our story has bite to it."

Set for release on February 8, 2023, the final order cut-off for the first issue is on January 9th. The full synopsis for the series can be found below.

"The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles "Roach" Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach's instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making."