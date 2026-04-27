Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 Writer Teases Chaotic Family Reunion Full of Heart (Exclusive)

Pride Month is coming up and this year’s Marvel’s Voice Pride special is putting a pair of fan favorites at the center. Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 is set to hit comic shops on May 27th but this isn’t any ordinary issue. The issue will feature multiple stories from a stacked slate of creators—including Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara—but they all frame around one exciting tale. Written by Wiccan: Witches’ Road writer Wyatt Kennedy, the titular Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron story starts things off with an anniversary party gone awry — and ComicBook has all the details.

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In the story, which features art from Stephen Byrne, the story picks up where Witches Road left off, with Wiccan and Hulkling celebrating their anniversary with a big party at their new home. However, Ultron shows up with an army and the whole thing turns into a twisted family reunion. We spoke with Kennedy about the story and how relatable the story is—as well as how meaningful the whole issue really is.

Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron Will. Have Heart (And Plenty of Family “Ass Kicking”)

ComicBook: Thanks to the MCU, there has been a lot more attention on the character of Wiccan. While you’ve written Wiccan before (Wiccan: Witches’ Road was great) in general what has it been like working with the character as more new fans and audience discover him?

Wyatt Kennedy: It’s an exciting challenge, that’s for sure. Billy is a character with a very rich and complicated history that I think to some can seem very overwhelming, and my goal with any project is to make it as accessible for new readers.

Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron picks up where Wiccan: Witches’ Road leaves off. Without spoilers, what can you tease for readers in terms of what to expect from this story?

If you’ve ever been to a family reunion and there’s a lot of lingering drama, I’m sure anyone will be able to relate! Maybe not to the killer android parts, but it’s a time of introspection. It’s a chance to see some dynamics we’ve not seen before, but also to address some lingering conflicts that have been built up across these other characters’ histories.

The description of the story feels kind of like a chaotic family reunion where that one cousin no one wanted shows up anyway (in this case, Ultron). Where did the idea for this story come from — and what sort of tone should readers expect?

I’d say it’s less like the cousin no one wanted to show up, and more like your problematic grandparent who has become a little *too* online. Truthfully, the idea was pitched to me by Marvel’s editorial team, and it was an exciting prospect to me considering the swath of characters involved. I’d say readers can expect a lot of humor, heart and plenty of family ass kicking.

This book is coming out just in time to celebrate Pride Month. How meaningful is it for you to bring this story to life as part of Marvel’s celebration?

I think right now we’re living in a time when queer people are under attack. Readers, especially younger readers deserve to see a family dynamic that’s built upon love and acceptance, either to fulfill a void that might be missing in their own lives, or to give them hope that they can form their own family of people who will undeniably be there to protect them. Super hero comics are built on the premise of seeing larger than life figures protect the innocent, and that’s no different amongst families.

What has been your favorite thing about Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1?

The variety of stories has been astonishing to witness, with some of the best talent working today. I genuinely think there’s a little something for everyone in this special!

All The Details About Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1

Here are all the details of Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1. According to Marvel, readers can look forward to a framing story by writer Wyatt Kennedy and artist Stephen Byrne that picks up where Witches’ Road leaves off, as Wiccan and Hulkling host an epic anniversary bash at their new home—until Ultron arrives with an army, determined to stage a twisted family reunion of his own! Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara teams up with Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Luciana Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men) for an introspective Wiccan and Speed story where the twins battle Ultron while clashing over their divergent paths in life. Writer Zoe Tunnell (Marvel United: A Pride Special) and artist Rachael Stott (Fantastic Four) bring Hulkling and his alternative universe half-sister Phyla-Vell together bond over their shared legacy and combine their mighty Marvelous strength against Ultron’s forces!

Acclaimed writer Josh Trujillo (Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four) and rising star Bradley Clayton, in their exciting Marvel Comics debut, reunite father and daughter as Viv Vision deconstructs her identity—and what it means to be a synthezoid with her dad, Vision. Plus, bonus material, including an interview with Tegan and Sara by Angelique Roche. The issue hits store May 7th.

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