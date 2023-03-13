Wild's End Makes Long-Awaited Return (Exclusive)

A fan-favorite series is back for another round, as creators Dan Ablett (Warhammer 40K) and I.N.J. Culbard (Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look Like Death) are returning for a new arc in Wild's End! After a five-year hiatus, Annett and Culbard are excited to return to Wild's End, which is set in an alien-occupied England. This story will introduce a new cast of characters to the world and serves as a perfect jumping-on point for new fans. Those who already adore this world will find even more to love, and the new story will kick off this June. You can find a preview of the issue starting on the next slide.

"Ian and I are regular partners-in-crime, and I'm delighted to be returning to BOOM! Studios with him to create a new chapter of our all-time favourite collaboration, Wild's End," said Abnett.

"It's great to be back in the Wilds with Dan and the team at BOOM! I'm really excited to be working in this world again and introducing regular and new readers to a whole new cast of characters," said Culbard.

"With Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard at the helm, every part of the Wild's End journey is a pleasure-even the parts that give you the creeps, shock you, or make you cry. Readers should get ready to fall in love with the new cast, then worry about their safety non-stop for months," said series editor, Kathleen Wisneski.

Wild's End Volumes 1 through 3 are available in bookstores and comic stores, and the new story of Wild's End will hit stores on June 21st, 2023.

