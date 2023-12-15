William Shatner to Cameo on Upcoming Cover of DC's Batman/Superman: World's Finest

Science-fiction icon William Shatner will be featured on the cover of March's Batman/Superman: World's Finest. DC is celebrating a storytelling milestone with an oversized anniversary issue of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25, and is pulling in the big guns in the form of William Shatner. World's Finest has been one of the most talked-about comics DC is publishing right now, all thanks to the powerhouse duo of writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora. There have been twists and turns and surprises each month, but the anniversary issue will up the stakes by including William Shatner on a variant cover.

DC released the solicitation information and covers for March's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25. Along with a variant cover featuring William Shatner, the oversized anniversary issue also contains the first meeting between The Joker and Lex Luthor. Getting to see the first time these two iconic villains meet face-to-face will surely include fireworks, and it'll be interesting to see how Batman and Superman deal with their fiercest rivals collaborating.

Nicolas Cage appears as Superman on DC Cover

William Shatner isn't the only celebrity to make an appearance on a DC cover. Coincidentally, Nicolas Cage dressed as the Man of Steel was showcased on the September cover of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #19, which is the same series Shatner is getting a cover for as well. This coincided with the big-screen release of The Flash, which also had a cameo appearance by Cage as Superman. It's a callback to the time over 25 years ago when Cage was originally going to play the DC hero in Tim Burton's Superman Lives.

"I grew up watching Nic Cage's movies and am a big fan of his. I was excited that he finally got a chance to play Superman in The Flash and I did my best to pay tribute to him in that role," Dan Mora told Rolling Stone, adding, "Nic is a great actor that injects so much energy into his roles. You can't help but imagine what his Superman would be like."

DC also calls out other celebrity cameos for Batman/Superman: World's Finest: "In addition to providing the main cover for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25, series artist Mora has also used his considerable talent to create a special variant cover celebrating Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner. Shatner takes his place alongside several other celebrities that have been the focus of "cameo" style celebrity variant covers for Batman/Superman: World's Finest, joining actor Nicolas Cage, musicians Paul McCartney and Jack White, and comedian Jerry Seinfeld."

You can find the covers for Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25 below. The issue goes on sale Tuesday, March 19, 2024.