Wonder Woman Writer Tom King Explains His Goal in Exploring the Character

DC fans got their first glimpse at Tom King and Daniel Sampere's upcoming Wonder Woman run in the just-released Wonder Woman #800, which also allowed fans to get to know Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity a bit before the run takes off later this year. Trinity will be a major factor in King's upcoming Wonder Woman run, but Diana is still front and center. Earlier this year King spoke to ComicBook Nation all about the new series, and during our conversation, he revealed his goal in exploring the character and what type of Wonder Woman book fans can expect.

"I kind of write two kinds of comics, if you follow my career. I write these kind of deconstruction kind of sad dude looking outside of window comics, which I love. Things like Mister. Miracle. Human Target. Vision. Which are deconstructions of super heroes where I'm sort of taking them apart, figuring out what makes them tick, and having fun at the same time. And then I've written things like Superman: Up In The Sky and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which are not that," King said.

"They deal with trauma. They're huge big stories, they're epic, and they have huge ups and downs, but the point of those stories is to say this character is almost perfect, is wonderful, and has such strength in them that comes from a legacy of being in all this media and having all these writers that my goal as a writer is to show you how awesome they are. And so that's what Wonder Woman is," King said.

"It's not a deconstruction. I'm not tearing her apart and seeing how sad I can make her," King said. "Even in a way I did to Batman. The point of this book is to show you how awesome Wonder Woman is. It is to show you a kick-ass warrior. It is to show you someone who fights for peace. It's to show you someone who is a rebel against the system, so that's all of it. This is to put the highlight on a character who doesn't need to be fixed. So that's the intention for the book."

King also wants to reaffirm Wonder Woman's place in the DC Trinity, as she is just as important and iconic as Superman and Batman. "Sometimes Wonder Woman can fall out of the trinity. I think people go to Batman and Superman first. She deserves to stand up there, because I remember my daughter dressing up as Wonder Woman for three years in a row, and what it meant for her to ask for a lasso and my wife ended up buying a rope and painting it. Like, I want her to be worthy of sort of that, of what my daughter sees in her, and that's my goal," King said.

You can get a glimpse at King's Wonder Woman run in Wonder Woman #800, which is in stores this week and introduces a first look at Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity. You can find the official description for Wonder Woman #1 below.

"After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (BATMAN, MISTER MIRACLE, SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS, ACTION COMICS) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character."

Wonder Woman #1 hits comic stores on September 19th.

Are you excited for King's Wonder Woman run? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things DC and Wonder Woman with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!