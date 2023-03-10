DC Reveals New Wonder Woman Creative Team

The Dawn of DC era is in full swing, and today DC revealed a powerhouse creative team will be kicking off a new run on Wonder Woman. First though is Wonder Woman #800, which will feature the conclusion of Becky Cloonan (Trial of the Amazons) and Michael W. Conrad's (Batgirls) 'Whatever Happened to the Warrior of Truth?'. Joining Cloonan and Conrad on 800 will be Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), Joëlle Jones (Catwoman), Jen Bartel (Wonder Woman), Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths), and others. That will pave the way for the new creative team of Tom King and Daniel Sampere, who will start a new run in September with Wonder Woman #1.

In issue #800, Diana's visions become more vivid as she finds herself trapped in the dreams of those around her. As she struggles to escape, her as life as Wonder Woman hangs in the balance. When the dust settles, the question of if she will be the Amazon's greatest champion will be answered.

In Wonder Woman #1, a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, and the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. They create a new task force to carry out the new law, which is called the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE), and their job is to remove those who don't comply by any means necessary.

In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect. Before Wonder Woman #1 hits comic stores, fans can find a prelude to the story in Wonder Woman #800.

You can find covers for Wonder Woman #800 by Yanick Paquette and Wonder Woman #1 by Sampere as well as a first look at the interior artwork by Sampere starting on the next slide.

In May DC will be releasing a free special titled The Dawn of DC Primer, which promises to reveal secrets and tease things coming up throughout the year. It will heavily feature Amanda Waller, and will be written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Leandro Fernandez. The free special will hit comic shops on May 16th, and you can find the official description below.

"For years, Amanda Waller has seen the heroes of the DC Universe as a dangerous threat that could lead to the end of the world. Ever since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Amanda Waller has operated in the shadows to collect deadly weapons and to create an army of allies who agree with her. Now she's forced to bring some of the worst enemies of the DC Universe an offer they can't refuse. The Dawn of DC Primer, written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Leandro Fernandez, reveals Dawn of DC's secrets, threats, and connective stories in 2023 and beyond."

DC also revealed new teams for The Flash, new series for Hawkgirl and Steelworks, and more, and you can find all of those details right here on ComicBook.com.

