Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity Makes Her DC Debut

Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity has officially made her debut in the DC Universe!

The highly-anticipated Wonder Woman #800 ended with a story called "Trinity" by writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere. The story takes DC fans 20 years into the future, where we meet Elizabeth Marston Prince, aka Trinity, daughter of Wonder Woman, at age 19. Trinity is a part of the next generation of the famous DC Trinity: her "brothers" are Damian Wayne/Batman and Jon Kent/Superman, who are both older than Lizzie, and helped raise her.

When the story begins, Damian and Jon are waiting on the shores of Paradis Island for Trinity to arrive. When the daughter of Diana does show up, she claims she's late because "I was fighting twelve deities," and she is none too shy about ragging on her "brothers" with a sorry-not-sorry attitude. The trio heads into the "Magic Cave of Death" (not the real Greek name), to face three trials: one of pain endurance (Superman); one of battle strategy (Batman), and one of honor (Trinity). The latter test sees Trinity face a spirit that takes on the false face of her mother – an apparition that Trinity defeats using the black lasso she carries alongside the golden Lasso of Truth.

At the end of the quest, Trinity reaches the holding cell of some powerful enemy (a king) that Wonder Woman defeated, to learn the story of how her mother did it. A story that the fallen king refers to as "the myth that killed America and birthed a new Wonder." It's a teaser for a story that will begin in King's new Wonder Woman comic series, one that will culminate "with the armies. With the war. With your mother. And father." The mystery villain also teases that this epic war story will also be Trinity's origin story, as it will also include how Diana and her father got together.

DC has been steadily building up the next generation of its biggest heroes over the years – with Damian Wayne and Jon Kent both being pulled from the obscure regions of DC canon to become mainstream characters, each carrying their own solo comic series while appearing in the books of their respective fathers and joining various younger DC teams. Trinity already looks like she is on the fast track to prominence, with Tom King working both the past and present ends of the timeline to explore the mystery of who she is, and (of course), the ever-looming question of who her father is.

Wonder Woman #800 is on sale over at DC.