Wonder Woman #1 Covers Revealed by DC (Exclusive)

The Dawn of DC initiative is providing a new status quo to a wide crop of heroes and villains — and that is about to include the Princess of Themyscira. Earlier this year, it was announced that Tom King and Daniel Sampere would be working on a new Wonder Woman ongoing series, and we have an exclusive update about what that will look like. DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at the covers for Wonder Woman #1, which will be released on Tuesday, September 19th.

These covers for Wonder Woman #1 include a main cover from Sampere, open-to-order variant covers from Stanley "Artgerm" Lau and Julian Totino Tedesco, a 1:25 variant cover from Matteo Scalera, a 1:50 variant cover from Mikel Janin, a 1:100 variant cover from Sampere, a Creator Cover variant from Rose Besch, and a special foil variant cover from Chris Bachalo.

You can check out the official solicitation for Wonder Woman #1 below!

WONDER WOMAN #1 Written by TOM KING Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO 1:25 variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA 1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN 1:100 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE Special foil variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO ($7.99 US) Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH Blank sketch cover $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 9/19/23 After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character.

Who is Wonder Woman's daughter?

This new Wonder Woman run has made headlines even before it has hit the shelves, with the reveal that King and Sampere will be introducing Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman, in a story for the upcoming Wonder Woman #800. While Trinity's real name and origin are currently a mystery, it's safe to assume that she will have a major impact in the future of the DC Universe.

"Hard to remember exactly, but I think I stole at least the first spark from Mitch Gerads, the brilliant artist whom I'm blessed to work with on so many things," King explained when Trinity was first announced. "Mitch had a great idea for doing a sort of all ages short story to follow up on our Mister Miracle series where Jon and Damian would be babysitting Scott and Barda's kid, Jack. This got me thinking about the son of Batman and the son Superman as older brother babysitters and how really the person they should be looking after is their little sister, the daughter of Wonder Woman. I have three kids, two of whom are close in age and then one who's 5 years younger than those two, so I'm very familiar with this dynamic and its potential for comedy and drama. Super sons...and daughter. It was the kind of thing I'd want to read with them at any age. So, after I had that idea in my head, I couldn't get it out."

As mentioned above, Wonder Woman #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, September 19th.