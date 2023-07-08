Marvel Returns to X-Men: Days of Future Past in New Preview

Marvel's celebration of the X-Men's 60th anniversary continues in this week's debut issue of X-Men: Days of Future Past -- Doomsday, the prequel to the classic X-Men story "Days of Future Past" from Arrow creator Marc Guggenheim (X-Men Gold, X-Tinction Agenda) and artist Manuel García. X-Men: Days of Future Past -- Doomsday will finally reveal the previously unseen events that bridge the gap between the classic era of the All-New, All-Different X-Men and the dystopian future in Uncanny X-Men #141 and #142, the original "Days of Future Past" story by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. In that story. In that story, Kate Pryde tries to change history by going back in time, inhabiting the body of her younger self, Kitty Pryde, and helping the X-Men prevent the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. X-Men: Days of Future Past -- Doomsday will reveal what would have happened if Kate had never taken that trip. Here's the official synopsis for X-Men: Days of Future Past: Doomsday #1:

"THE CATACLYSM THAT LEADS TO THE X-MEN'S DYSTOPIC FUTURE! Return to the future in a tale that reveals the events leading up to the timeless original DAYS OF FUTURE PAST story that's inspired spin-offs, films and more! In a world where mutants are more than simply hated and feared, but not yet SLAIN and APPREHENDED, the assassination of Senator Kelly comes to pass, bringing with it the Mutant Control Act and SENTINELS on every corner. But with mutantkind on the back foot, what lengths will KATE PRYDE, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, STORM, BANSHEE, ANGEL, CYCLOPS, PROFESSOR X and the rest of the X-MEN go to in order to find some way to survive? And what scheme of MAGNETO will bring about their ultimate DOOMSDAY? Witness the thirty-year descent into the dystopic future, replete with the previously untold deaths of key mutant characters, as we flesh out one of the most celebrated X-MEN timelines in its own series for the first time!"

"Growing up, I never thought I'd get the chance to write the X-Men as many times as I have. I particularly never thought I'd be able to play around in the amazing timeline that Chris Claremont and John Byrne brought to life in Days of Future Past," Guggenheim said in a press release announcing the series. "I still have the most vivid memory of visiting the stationery store where I used to buy my comics and seeing Uncanny X-Men #141 on the rack. That iconic cover blew my nine year-old mind."

He ctoninued, "My goal with this story is to fill in some missing gaps in the thirty-year period that Kate Pryde summarized in just four panels back in the day. Prior familiarity with the original story won't be required. The end result is an event that feels like the X-Men story to end all X-Men stories. At least, that's the bullseye we're aiming at!"



Editor Mark Basso addsed, "This future timeline has always been such fertile ground for stories, and for the first time we're getting the bigger picture only hinted at in various spin-offs over the years. There's some details fans have been waiting decades to understand the context of, as well as completely untold facets that bring will bring the Days of Future Past fully into focus for the first time."

X-Men: Days of Future Past -- Doomsday #1 goes on sale on July 12th. The issue's official solicitation information and preview follow: