WWE's Becky Lynch Debuts Awesome Siryn X-Men Gear at Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch was hoping to finally get her hands on the briefcase during today's Money in the Bank, but Lynch was already making waves before she even hit the ring. The gear for today's event was stellar across the board, but Marvel fans will especially love Lynch's gear, which seems to be based on X-Force and X-Factor member Siryn. Siryn, whose real name is Theresa Cassidy, is the daughter of Sean Cassidy, better known as longtime X-Man Banshee. As you can see in the image below, Siryn has a green and yellow costume with a cape similar to her father's, though the length of the cape has changed at times over the years. Lynch's version incorporates a bit of that into the back design and then incorporates big parts of the suit on the front and sides.

It's an awesome look, but it also tributes an Irish Marvel character, which makes the pairing with Lynch even better. It's easily one of Lynch's most memorable looks in the ring, which is saying something with how many different and unique looks Lynch has had over the past few years. Hopefully, this isn't the last Marvel character Lynch brings to life in her gear, and you can check out the gear for yourself below.

Becky Lynch rocking some Siryn inspired gear for Money in the Bank today. pic.twitter.com/v22Bbwf36s — Joshua Allen (@xXJAllenXx) July 2, 2023

Siryn has a bevy of abilities at her disposal thanks to her sonic powers, which allow her to unleash a sonic scream, fly, shield herself and others, hypnotize, and more. Her powers are incredibly versatile, and over the years we've seen just how versatile in books like X-Force and X-Factor, where she's been an invaluable member.

Siryn was created by Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha, and her first appearance actually happens not in an X-book but in Spider-Woman, Spider-Woman #37 (Vol. 1) to be exact. She was a villain at first but that was mostly due to being raised by Black Tom, and she would later discover that Sean Cassidy was her true father. That led to her joining him at Muir Island, where she meet several characters that she would go on to interact with for quite some time.

She would later become a founding member of X-Force and even led it for a time. Down the line, she would join up with the X-Corporation, but she would hit her stride once more when she joined X-Factor Investigations. That would lead to some unforgettable storylines, including one with her and Jamie's child.

Unfortunately, the X-Men boost couldn't quite get Lynch the win at Money in the Bank. Lynch was climbing the ladder and dueling it out with Bayley on the other side, but IYO SKY got the better of both of them. At one point earlier on in the match, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark tried to handcuff Lynch to the turnbuckle, but only successfully got the cuff on one hand. When Lynch was going up the ladder, SKY grabbed her arm and pulled it through the ladder steps. She did the same to Bayley's arm and then handcuffed them together through the steps, which meant they couldn't go further up the ladder.

SKY then climbed over Bayley, her DAMAGE CTRL teammate, to get to the top of the ladder and grab the briefcase. This was fair play though, as earlier in the match Bayley kicked the ladder over when SKY was at the top and about to get the briefcase. SKY got payback and still got the briefcase. You can find all of the updated results for tonight's Money in the Bank premium live event below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Damian Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Gunther def. Riddle

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY def. Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

What did you think of Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!