Marvel Reveals First Look at the X-Men's 2023 Hellfire Gala

All hell breaks loose in the first look at pages from this year's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. The biggest night of the year for the X-Men sees mutants (good and evil) put on their best formal wear, as they dine on the island of Krakoa with their esteemed invited guests. Past Hellfire Galas have featured the X-Men terraforming Mars and claiming it as the new Arakko, the death of Scarlet Witch, and the announcements of new X-Men lineups. However, the 2023 edition of the Hellfire Gala will officially kick off the Fall of X era. For fans eager to see how the evil anti-mutant organization Orchis plans to take down the X-Men, then look no further.

Marvel released preview pages for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, written by Gerry Duggan with art by Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Javier Pina, Rain Beredo, and Ceci de la Cruz. The first page shows Cyclops and Emma Frost holding a conversation while dangling from Krakoa foliage high above New York City; the next page features Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Iron Man sporting their Hellfire Gala suits; page #3 sees Kate Pryde, Mystique, and Destiny running through a Krakoan gate; Nimrod and Orchis crash the Hellfire Gala in the fourth page; speaking of Orchis, Omega Sentinel and Dr. Stasis enter the fray and square off against Professor X; and we end with Strong Guy and Kate Pryde performing a fastball special.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala Trailer Released by Marvel

A recently released trailer for X-Men: Hellfire Gala teases Krakoa's downfall during the Fall of X. The Fall of X will see the X-Men scattered across the globe after leaving the safety of Krakoa, with several new titles being launched in its aftermath. Some of the comics fans can look forward to include Astonishing Iceman, Dark X-Men, Children of the Vault, Realm of X, Uncanny Avengers, Realm of X, Alpha Flight, Uncanny Spider-Man, and more.

You can find the first look pages at X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 below. The issue goes on sale July 26th.