The X-Men Get a Major Change in Excalibur

Marvel has put the X-Men through a lot of changes over the past year. Now another big one has hit the Excalibur team. As part of the Dawn of X relaunch, Betsy Braddock left behind her Psylocke persona and became the new Captain Britain. Now she leads Excalibur, Krakoa's magic-focused mutant team. The team includes Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, and Rictor, and is watched over by Apocalypse. While the team has been busy trying to establish a foothold in Otherworld, Betsy's omega-level mutant brother, Jamie Braddock, is busy getting up to his old, reality-warping tricks. SPOILERS for Excalibur #10 by Tini Howard, Marcus To, and Erick Arciniega follow.

Excalibur's current quest in Otherworld led to a battle with the forces of Opal Luna Saturnyne, the Omniversal Majestrix. During the struggle, Jubilee's child, Shogo, who transforms into a dragon in this magical realm, was wounded.

Excalibur #10 shows Excalibur returning to the United Kingdom and greeted by armed forces looking to deport mutants from the country. The timely intervention of Kate Pryde and Rachel Summers is all that saves them. The two former Excalibur members whisk their friends to safety on a floating ship using Rachel's considerable psychic powers.

The issue later reveals that this is a pocket reality created by Jamie's reality-bending abilities. Learning this infuriates Betsy, who felt that Jamie was best left dead rather than resurrected by the Five. She attacks Jamie, but Jamie kills her.

With Betsy's death, Captain Britain's Amulet of Right appears around her neck. Four new realities branch out from this moment, with a different member of Excalibur inheriting the magical artifact. Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, and Rictor each become Captain Britain of their respective realities.

(Photo: Marvel)

This moment could be the beginning of a new Captain Britain Corps. In the past, there's been a Captain Britain in every reality. They would sometimes meet and join forces to face multiversal threats. The Beyonders destroyed the corps during Head of X Jonathan Hickman's run on the Avengers titles, leaving Betsy and Jamie's brother Brian Braddock as the only Captain Britain left in the multiverse. It seems Excalibur is picking up that plot thread and that it might lead towards the upcoming X-Men crossover event X of Swords.

Excalibur #10 is on sale now.

Excalibur #10

FEB200891

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

LONDON IS BURNING!

Captain Britain is faced with her hardest decision yet as Britain goes to war with Krakoa. Can Excalibur survive being torn between two worlds?

Rated T+

In Shops: Jun 10, 2020

SRP: $3.99

