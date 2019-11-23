Marvel’s X-Men Relaunch Reveals a Surprising Transformation for Jubilee’s Son

Marvel’s X-Men relaunch, Dawn of X, may have brought a major change to Jubilee’s son, Shogo. There was a time when Jubilee was thought of as the “kid” of the X-Men. She even left the main team to join the students at the Massachusetts Academy in Generation X. Then she lost her powers and became a vampire. She got better, but during her time as a vampire, she rescued a child in Budapest from a meteor strike. Shogo is believed to be human, but the most recent issue of Excalibur suggests he may have undergone some kind of change. SPOILERS for Excalibur #2 by Tini Howard and Marcus To follow.

This new version of Excalibur formed from the mutant formerly known as Apocalypse‘s intent to study mutant magic. His studies led him to a one-way gateway between Krakoa and Otherworld, the realm of Arthurian magic ruled over by Morgan le Fay. Betsy and Brian Braddock entered Otherworld, but their confrontation with Morgan left Brian in the sorceress’s thrall and his “witchbreed” twin sister as the new Captain Britain. Rogue, who had been powering the gateway, became trapped in a kind of magical, floral coma.

Betsy leads Gambit and Jubilee, with Rogue, to the former site of the original Excalibur lighthouse. The lighthouse is gone, but Rogue builds a new one without ever coming out of the coma. The new lighthouse soon comes under siege from Coven Akkaba, former followers of Apocalypse whom he cast out for believing their magic would one day make them equal to mutants. Apocalypse arrives to defend the new lighthouse and Jubilee returns from picking up Shogo in time to joins Betsy and Gambit as they travel to Otherworld to confront Morgan Le Fay. When they arrive, Shogo is… different than he was when they left the lighthouse.

It seems Shogo has become a dragon. This is where the issue ends, so we have no idea if this is a permanent change or temporary, or only takes place in Otherworld. We also don’t know the how of it. Fans will have to keep reading for those answers.

What do you think of Shogo’s transformation? Let us know in the comments. Excalibur #2 is on sale now.

