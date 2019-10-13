Marvel Reveals First Look at X-Men Relaunch

Marvel has released the first look at the relaunch of X-Men, now the flagship title of the Dawn of X. At New York Comic Con, Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski spoke on writer Jonathan Hickman‘s behalf in regard to who will be featured in the series and the title’s basic premise. “When people ask Hickman who is in the book, he says everyone,” Cebulski said. “This is the book that anyone can show up at any time in this book. Cyclops is going to be putting together various teams for whatever mission comes up, and this is endless action.”

Hickman is joined by artist Leinil Francis Yu on the debut issue of the new series. The cover to the first issue suggests the series may begin as family business for Cyclops. The cover features Cyclops with his father Corsair, his brothers Havok and Vulcan, his children Cable and Prestige, his (ex?) wife Jean Grey, and Wolverine, his, uh… brother-in-arms? The introductory page to the first issue suggests that Magneto, Polaris, and Dr. Cecilia Reyes will also be featured in the series’ opening story, and the preview pages reveal Storm’s involvement. Future covers for the series feature the White Queen, Storm, Armor, Apocalypse, Magneto, Xavier, and Mystique.

The X-Men find themselves in a whole new world of possibility… and things have never been better! Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X, SECRET WARS) and superstar artist Leinil Yu (NEW AVENGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA) reveal the saga of Cyclops and his hand-picked squad of mutant powerhouses!

