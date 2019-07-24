Marvel Reveals Official List of the X-Men’s Omega Level Mutants

The X-Men count many powerful mutants among their number, but who are the most powerful mutants in the Marvel Universe? For years, the term “omega-level mutant” has been used to designate a character as one of the most powerful and potentially dangerous mutants alive. The term was never very well defined and was often tossed out as a way to make a certain character sound intimating.

Jonathan Hickman took over Marvel’s X-Men franchise with today’s releas of House of X #1. The issue ushers in a drastically different and new era for the X-Men. Hickman wasted no time clarifying what it means for a mutant to be omega level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue includes an infographic document defining the term “omega level mutant” as “A mutant whose dominant power is deemed to register — or reach — an undefinable upper limit of that power’s specific classification.” In other words, it refers to a mutant whose capability with their mutant gift, at least in theory, cannot be surpassed.

The document then goes on to list the 14 known omega level mutants in the Marvel universe. Keep reading to see who they are.

What did you think of this list? Any surprises? Let us know in the comments. House of X #1 is on sale now.

Monarch

Real Name: Jamie Braddock

Omega Power: Quantum Reality Manipulation

Affiliation: None

Jamie Braddock is the elder brother of twins Betsy Braddock (Psylocke) and Brian Braddock (Captain Britain). His reality-warping powers are hampered by his belief that reality is his own dream, a symptom of schizophrenia.

Iceman

Real Name: Robert “Bobby” Drake

Omega Power: Negative Temperature Manipulation

Affiliation: X-Men/Krakoa

Bobby Drake is one of the original five X-Men. He can manipulate temperatures downward to create ice, even encapsulating his body within it or transforming his body into it. Iceman has long been looked at as the X-Man with the greatest untapped potential, and omega level mutant his never approached his theoretical upper limit.

Elixir

Real Name: Joshua Foley

Omega Power: Biokinesis

Affiliation: Krakoa

Josh Foley was a student at the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters. His powerset was at first believed to be limited to healing, but he later revealed a darker side of himself — literally, as it the powers changed the pigmentation of his skin — that could also allow him to inflict disease. It turns out that he has complete control over his own organic structure and that of those close to him. This allows him to sense abnormal presences within someone. He’s recently displayed the potential to resurrect the dead.

Marvel Girl

Real Name: Jean Grey

Omega Power: Telepathy

Affiliation: X-Men/Krakoa

Jean Grey is another of Xavier’s original X-Men. Her psionic gifts were at first believed to be limited to telekinesis. She later developed telepathic powers as well, and it is here that she displays omega-level talent.

Legion

Real Name: David Haller

Omega Power: Power Manifestation

Affiliation: Unknown

David Haller is the child of Professor X and Gabrielle Haller. At first, he seemed to have inherited his father’s telepathic gifts, but that was just the start. Haller suffers from dissociative identity disorder and each of his personalities has a distinct power set. Thus, the ability to manifest new powers is his omega-level gift.

Magneto

Real Name: Erik Lehnsherr

Omega Power: Magnetism

Affiliation: X-Men/Krakoa

Professor X’s oldest friend and once greatest rival, Magneto is known as the “Master of Magnetism” for a reason. He’s shown the ability to manipulate magnetic fields large and small, at a scale as large as altering the Earth’s magnetic field at the poles.

Proteus

Real Name: Kevin MacTaggert

Omega Power: Psionic Reality Manipulation

Affiliation: Krakoa

Kevin MacTaggert is the son of mutant researcher Moira MacTaggert. As one of the leaders in the field of mutant research, one of the tragedies of Moira’s life was her inability to help her own mutant son. Proteus is a being of pure psionic energy and his powers are powerful almost beyond his own control. As such, he grew up isolated in Moira’s lab on Muir Island. As a being of energy, Proteus can possess the physical bodies of other beings, but his omega-level talent is for using his psionic energy to alter the world around him.

Mister M

Real Name: Absalon Mercator

Omega Power: Matter Manipulation

Affiliation: Uknown

Mister M is a former resident of Mutant Town in New York City. He has complete control over the atomic and subatomic structure of. That level of controls allows him to use his gift to give himself super strength or turn intangible, to repair machines or heal wounds, and to remove or enhance many other mutant gifts.

Storm

Real Name: Ororo Munroe

Omega Power: Weather Manipulation

Affiliation: X-Men/Krakoa

Storm was once considered a goddess when she was living with a rural tribe in Africa. That easy to understand given her ability to manipulate the weather. She can use her gifts to summon rain, lightning, wind, snow, and manipulate the atmosphere in various other ways.

Exodus

Real Name: Bennet du Paris

Omega Power: Telekenesis

Affiliation: None

Bennet du Parris is a 12th-century French crusader. He was cursed by Apocalypse and trapped in a crypt for centuries until Magneto found and freed him. Exodus has several abilities, some of which may be the result of Apocalypse tampering with his genetic makeup. These include teleportation, telepathy, and healing, but vast telekinetic power is the one that reaches omega level, outstripping even the vaunted Jean Grey.

Kid Omega

Real Name: Quentin Quire

Omega Power: Telepathy

Affiliation: Krakoa

Quentin Quire is the most rebellious student ever to grace the halls of the Xavier Institute. He once started a riot there. Since then, he’s still a rebellious soul but can more or less be counted on to do the right thing. He’s also an omega level mutant with telepathy rivaling Jean Grey.

Powerhouse

Real Name: Franklin Richards

Omega Power: Universal Reality Manipulation

Affiliation: Fantastic Four/Humanity

Franklin Richards is the son of Reed and Sue Richards of the Fantastic Four. He’s also an omega-level mutant with the ability to manipulate reality and even create universes. He once did so to save the Avengers and Fantastic Four after both teams sacrificed themselves to defeat Onslaught. After the events of Secret Wars, the Fantastic Four traveled the multiverse allowing Franklin to use his powers to repopulate it with new universes.

Vulcan

Real Name: Gabriel Summers

Omega Power: Energy Manipulation

Affiliation: Krakoa

The once lost brother of Cyclops and Havok shares their mutant talent for absorbing and channeling energy, but in a much more powerful fashion. He can use energy to fly, creative offensive blasts and forcefields, and even sustain himself in space. He once used his power to overthrow the Shi’ar Empire and install himself as Majestor.

Hope

Real Name: Hope Summers

Omega Power: Power Manipulation

Affiliation: Krakoa

Hope Summers is the woman who brought the mutant race back from the brink after they were nearly wiped out by M-Day. Her own personal powers allow her to copy the powers of any mutant in close proximity. So far, she’s hasn’t met a power she can’t imitate.