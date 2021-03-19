An X-Men Fan Favorite Makes Long Awaited Return

✖

The current X-Men met the next generation of X-Men (at least, they think they did) in Marvel's Children of the Atom #1, which is in itself a big deal. That said, it wasn't the biggest deal, at least for this X-Men fan, as the most memorable part about this meeting is not that it happened but who it happened with. After a successful, (if a little rough) win against The Hell's Belles, our team of young heroes is greeted by a group of X-Men from Krokoa, a group that includes Pixie, Magma, and wait for it...MAGGOTT! Well actually, that's not completely accurate, as it was Maggott, Eany, and Meany.

The X-Men greet the new heroes after they teleport away from the battle, though as Maggott points out, they really didn't teleport far enough away from the scene to make a successful getaway. Then it's time for introductions, and the X-Men are pretty impressed with what the new heroes did.

(Photo: Marvel)

Daycrawler is pretty impressed with Eany and Meany as well, asking "are these little guys really your guts?", and it looks like he's won Eany and Meany over. The crew asks the young heroes if they heard the call to Krakoa, and the team says yes (though we know that might not have been the case). The team tells them they are welcome and they should come home when they're ready.

(Photo: Marvel)

It's been a minute since we've seen Maggott as a regular part of the X-Men, and to this point, we've only really seen him sparingly referenced, often in humorous situations like his appearance in Domino Annual #1, which featured him and a number of mutants in the Mindfulness for Mutant Appearances group. Now, this might be a one-off, but hopefully, it's a clear path for more appearances.

Maggott was created by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira and first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #345, and he's definitely one of the more original mutants to ever be created. Maggott doesn't have a normal digestive system and instead has two nearly impervious slugs that live...well, inside him. They can eat and chew almost anything, from actual food to metal, rocks, and whatever else they are thrown at. When they return to him their process of digestion gives him superhuman strength and endurance.

Children of the Atom #1 is written by Vita Ayala, drawn by Bernard Chang, colored by Marcelo Maiolo, and lettered by VC's Travis Lanham. You can check out the official description below.

"WHEN DID THE X–MEN GET SIDEKICKS?! Now! Don’t miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They’ve learned from the best, now they’re ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X–Men!"

What did you think of the issue and Maggott's appearance? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!