Marvel's X-Men Preview Reveals Apocalypse Gathering New Horsemen With a Big Twist

Apocalypse has returned to the pages of X-Men Red, and he's brought some brand-new Horsemen with him. The former X-Men villain has been absent since he returned with his family to Amenth after the X of Swords event. However, with the Fall of X upon us, it's all hands on deck for the end of this X-Men era. That means Apocalypse has returned, and what he's found is his wife, Genesis, raging war on Arakko. Storm and her Brotherhood of Mutants are putting up a resistance, but it may come down to Apocalypse and his reformed Horsemen to sway to the tide.

Marvel released a preview of X-Men Red #17 by Al Ewing and Yildiray Cinar. It picks up with a showdown between Apocalypse and Vulcan (Gabriel Summers), with Apocalypse approaching Vulcan about being one of his new Horsemen. Vulcan has Apocalypse to thank for freeing him from his prison, but Apocalypse has used magic to chain Vulcan to him, forcing him to do his bidding. Vulcan is a former king and doesn't take lightly to being manipulated, but it's of no concern to Apocalypse.

Instead of naming his new Horsemen after their biblical counterparts, Apocalypse is going a new route. He needs magical elements – fire, earth, air, water – to combat his wife Genesis, with Vulcan possibly being the Horseman of Air or Water. Air is also a possibility for Storm, but Apocalypse teases that she is no mere ingredient in the magic. "Ororo is the magic," Apocalypse declares.

How does the X-Men Krakoa era end?

Marvel announced more details on the end of the X-Men's Krakoa era at the Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con. Three series will be the focus point of the storytelling: Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck's Fall of the House of X, Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva's Rise of the Powers of X, and Al Ewing and Luciano Vecchio's Resurrection of Magneto.

Fall of the House of X features Cyclops on trial and facing the death penalty as mutantkind prepares to make its last stand against Orchis; Rise of the Powers of X takes place in a future where Orchis is victorious, but Nimrod and Omega Sentinel have other plans for ascension beyond mutants and humans; and Resurrection of Magneto forces Storm to make a choice. Does she go against Magneto's wishes to bring the master of magnetism back from death? And will he survive the shock of what has happened to mutants since his death if she does?

The preview of X-Men Red #17 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 8th.