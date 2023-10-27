Captain America Turns to a Major Marvel Villain to Help the X-Men

A major Marvel villain is the key to saving the X-Men. After the dramatic events of this year's Hellfire Gala, which left the X-Men either killed, disbanded, or in hiding after an attack by the anti-mutant organization Orchis, Captain Americadecided to help mutants fight back by reforming the Uncanny Avengers. Together with Rogue, this new Unity Squad is having to deal with a new version of the terrorist group the Mutant Liberation Front. But Captain America has a plan, and it involves the journalist Ben Urich, who he's hoping can help drum up some goodwill for the mutants. If they are to be successful, they're going to have to rely on a villain with a long history in the Marvel Universe.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Uncanny Avengers #3. Continue reading at your own risk!*

Uncanny Avengers #3 comes from the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Emilio Laiso, Morry Hollowell, VC's Travis Lanham, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen. Early on in the issue, Captain America gives an inspirational speech in support of the X-Men and mutants at the home of their burnt-out base in New York City. In attendance is Ben Urich, who is also on the side of the mutants, and of the truth behind what really happened at the Hellfire Gala. Cap arranges for Urich to meet with a human who was in attendance at the Hellfire Gala, and can refute the story Orchis is spreading in the press. This mystery human agrees to meet with Urich, but only if Captain America is present as well.

Well, the person who walks into Ben Urich's office at the Daily Bugle is none other than Wilson Fisk, the former Kingpin of Crime. Wilson Fisk is married to the villainous Typhoid Mary, who is a mutant. After Kingpin was ousted from his title as Mayor of New York, the couple found refuge on the mutant island of Krakoa. So Kingpin got a firsthand view of Orchis' raid of the island.

The X-Men and Avengers will owe Wilson Fisk a favor

Captain America isn't the only Avenger Wilson Fisk is collaborating with. The pages of Invincible Iron Man featured the wedding of Tony Stark and Emma Frost. The real secret behind the marriage is Iron Man is helping the X-Men in their fight against Orchis, with the Hellfire Club used as a front. Well, Wilson Fisk is also a member of the Hellfire Club, and Orchis' attack also endangered his wife, Typhoid Mary.

The question is how much can the X-Men and Avengers trust Kingpin? While Mayor of New York City he led a campaign to stomp out all superheroes. But now he's working alongside them. Plus, our heroes will now owe Wilson Fisk a favor, which he will be more than happy to collect on.

