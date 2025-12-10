Cowabunga Is Back in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 (And It’s About Time) (Review)

Fans of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been on quite the journey as of late. Writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferreyra took the characters on a challenging new path that saw t hem ripped apart, accused of murder, and tried as villains all before facing off in a final battle with the mayor of New York. But that chapter of the Turtles is behind them with Aaron and Ferreyra’s run having concluded with issue #12 and now, a new era has begun. Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Freddie E. Williams II’s chapter with the Turtles begins with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 this week and while the boys are very much back to form and back to basics, this new era is already full of twists, turns, and plenty of action and has the perfect energy for longtime fans and newcomers a like. To put a finer point on things, cowabunga is back, baby.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 sees the boys back in action, but now things are better than ever. They’re no longer torn apart and hunted. Instead, the brothers are back together and now, the city views them as heroes helping to save the day. It’s a little bittersweet, however, since they’re missing their dad, but they’re plenty busy thanks to the murder of the Ghost Boys Triad leader. Of course, it’s never quite that straightforward. They soon have to deal with the new gang leader, a mutant yak named Papa Beng but, perhaps more terrifying, the mysterious assassin Ujigami who claims to be an ally.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS Interesting new threat Could maybe use more “cowabunga” mentions Great pacing Easy entry point for new readers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Is a Perfect Follow Up to Aaron and Ferreyra’s Run

One of the hallmarks of Aaron and Ferreyra’s run and, perhaps one of the complaints from some fans, is that it was a little dark and a little unsettled and for good reason; Aaron’s approach to story often tossed readers in the deep end at the start and set the tone from there. Yang approaches things differently. The book opens with the shocking death of the Ghost Boys leader and introduction of Ujigami, but that’s less a shocker and more of a setting of the stage. The issue does a very good job of setting things up and putting the story in motion following that kill, letting us know where the Turtles are and what they are dealing with. It makes for a good way of allowing the reader to orient themselves coming off the previous run but also helps newcomers establish themselves in the new status quo without having to do a ton of back research.

Of course, the book doesn’t dwell in that space. Yang carries over a little bit from the previous run for a pretty stunning twist in the issue that signals that this is going to be a high-octane, gut-punch of a story once things really get going, but the way it’s paced and measured allows for a bit of mystery. Things feel fresh and welcoming, and fun, but the issue still leaves enough questions that readers will want to keep coming back to future issue for answers. As for how the book looks visually, Williams does a fantastic job. Papa Beng looks cool, but so does Ujigami who is hulking and gnarly and menacing but also has something of a zen design as well. The action sequences are pretty great as well. Across the board, the whole issue just looks and feels great.

While any first issue of any new creative run is just a taste of what’s to come, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 definitely feels like things are on solid ground. IT’s an issue that feels like the Turtles have really grown from their previous experiences while also getting back a lot of what makes the characters classic. It’s a fun read that will appeal to a wide range of readers and it makes for a perfect time to jump on.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 is on sale now from IDW.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!