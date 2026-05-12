Sonic the Hedgehog X Godzilla Is The Start of Something Great, And Dr. Eggman Is Already The Star (Review)

It’s been a great time to be a Sonic the Hedgehog fan, as the franchise is readying a fourth film in its hit movie series and also just kicked off a brand new crossover with the DC Universe. Now Sonic and his amazing crew of heroes are crossing over with the King of the Monsters in Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla #1, and if you were looking for a lighthearted and action-packed debut issue, you will not be disappointed.

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Whenever two franchises collide, part of the fun is seeing your favorite characters forced to adapt to very different circumstances, and Sonic the Hedgehog X Godzilla has that in spades. That said, writer Nick Marino’s true secret weapon is Dr. Eggman, who just about steals the show in every single scene, and coupled with Jack Lawrence’s artwork and Reggie Graham’s colors, might just be the MVP of the whole thing. Sonic, Tails, and Amy are still delightful, as is the giant monster battle rampaging through the city, but Eggman steals the show.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Gorgeous Visuals, Especially When It Comes to Sonic and Mothra No Actual Godzilla Yet Everything Dr. Eggman It Feels Like The Issue Ends Right When It Gets Started

It’s Not Just About Godzilla

Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla starts out like a classic Sonic adventure, with Sonic taking on Eggman in one of his custom creations. It immediately sets the tone for what this adventure is going to be in terms of humor and action, and that’s when everything is shaken up completely by the creatures of the Monsterverse.

While the monsters do shake things up, the tone remains the same, and yet there are now added stakes. Sonic, Tails, and Amy are already smaller characters anyway, so just seeing the size difference between Team Sonic and the bigger-than-life Titans already makes a big impression. Then there’s the roster selection, as, despite being in the title, Godzilla isn’t actually in this issue at all.

Don’t worry though, as there are two other monster powerhouses causing chaos in Sonic’s universe throughout. The first two up to bat are Mechagodzilla and Mothra, and Marino and Lawrence knock them both out of the park. That said, Mothra is the standout, both from a visual standpoint as well as her impact on the story, and I hope we get to see more of a dynamic build between Mothra and Amy as the series goes on.

Dr. Eggman Is The Star

While you are probably here for Sonic and his crew taking on Monsters, Dr. Eggman can’t help but steal the show in almost every panel. The team really nailed his bigger-than-life expressions, and seeing him flying around trying to figure out how the monsters can further his own plans, especially Mechagodzilla, is some of the best stuff in the issue.

He’s also at the center of some of the funniest scenes, including one panel that had me laughing hysterically. Between his interactions with the monsters themselves and the Sonic cast, he’s going to be a fixture of why this series works, and that role should only get better as more monsters are brought into the story.

That’s especially true of Godzilla, and we’ll just have to wait and see how that shakes out. Even without the King of the Monsters, Sonic the Hedgehog X Godzilla is a delightful start to a grand adventure, and I can’t wait to see what chaos the series brings in next.

Published By: IDW Publishing

IDW Publishing Written By: Nick Marino

Nick Marino Art By: Jack Lawrence

Jack Lawrence Colors By: Reggie Graham

Reggie Graham Letters By: Ed Dukeshire

Sonic the Hedgehog X Godzilla lands in comic stores on July 15, 2026.

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