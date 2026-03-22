Sonic 4’s Teaser Trailer Hints That They’re Adapting One of the Wildest Games (With a Crazy Twist)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is one of the most exciting movies of 2027, and the story of the upcoming film may be adapting one of the video game franchise’s weirdest entries. When Shadow the Hedgehog was announced for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it was pretty clear that the film was going to be adapting one of the franchise’s most popular stories, Sonic Adventure 2. However, the next film may be going in a much wilder direction than its predecessors.

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The first teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is out now, teasing what is to come in the fourth entry. Amy Rose and Metal Sonic are the big new additions to the film, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s post-credits scene showing Amy assisting Sonic in a fight against an army of Metal Sonics. However, cast members like Matt Berry, Ben Kingsley, Nick Offerman, and more have also joined the filming, filling out the sequel’s all-star cast.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 May Adapt Sonic CD’s Time Travel Story

Like most of the early games in the franchise, 1993’s Sonic CD didn’t have the most fleshed-out story. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 may be adapting every element of the game’s narrative. Firstly, Sonic CD is the game that introduced Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. The fact that both of these characters are appearing in the fourth Sonic movie is a big sign, meaning that the framework is already there.

However, Sonic CD introduces one other element that may make Sonic 4 the weirdest movie yet: time travel. In the game, Sonic is able to travel through time, allowing him to go to different versions of stages. One of the few lines of dialogue in the Sonic the Hedgehog 4 teaser is Robotnik saying, “You’re running out of time.” With how short the teaser is, it would be an awfully weird coincidence for one of the few lines to reference time. The more likely explanation is that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will actually feature time travel.

The appearance of the Metal Sonics and Amy in the Sonic 3 post-credits scene seemed out of nowhere, as Sonic was in a random forest when they showed up. However, it makes perfect sense for this to be caused by them traveling back in time to when Sonic was there. Amy and Metal Sonic could be from the future, with both of them knowing that Sonic and his friends are key to stopping some future threat.

Time Travel Could Explain Why Jim Carrey’s Eggman Is Back

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One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is why Jim Carrey is back. The actor played Ivo Robotnik in the first three films, and he even played a dual role as Ivo and Gerald Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, both Robotniks seemingly died at the end of the third film, possibly putting an end to Carrey’s time in the franchise.

However, Carrey is officially back in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and nobody is sure how. It could be that Robotnik didn’t actually die, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s ending pulled off a similar fake-out. However, if time travel does appear in the fourth film, Carrey may not be playing Ivo at all. Instead, he could be playing a future version of Robotnik known as Eggman Nega.

In the games, Eggman Nega is a descendant of Ivo, who is a much more successful villain than his predecessor. In fact, Nega actually despises Ivo, as he believes that Ivo’s constant failures tainted his name. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 could feature a dystopian future run by Eggman Nega and his army of Metal Sonics. Nega’s time travel antics could be behind why the Metal Sonics are after the real Sonic, explaining why they appeared at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

This would be a fun way to dive into Sonic‘s lore and move on from Ivo while still bringing Jim Carrey back. After all, Carrey’s performance is the most marketable part of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, so leaving him out of the fourth one would be a big mistake. Ivo Robotnik has filled essentially the same role in all of the movies so far, so making the pivot to Nega would be a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

Plus, if Sonic the Hedgehog 4 really wanted to, it could introduce Nega while still bringing back Ivo. Ivo and Sonic could work together to take on Nega, paralleling their dynamic in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 after Gerald appeared. Time travel offers tons of fun possibilities for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, but this is one of the most fun angles.