5 Powerful Arrowverse Villains The TV Shows Did Better Than Any Other DC Franchise

Though the Arrowverse has come and gone, its role in bringing the DC Universe to the small screen shouldn’t be forgotten. For many viewers, shows like Arrow and The Flash served as their introduction to many of DC’s greatest characters — including their villains. As someone who watched these shows religiously when they came out, one of my favorite parts was finding out who the “Big Bad” of the season was, as the villains of the Arrowverse were the best part of the shows. Both sinister and charismatic, the greatest among them presented a unique threat to their heroes, making their defeat feel near impossible.

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These 5 Arrowverse villains exemplify that. Whether they have super speed or magic, they stand as some of the greatest DC villains ever put to screen. Some of them have broken their heroes, others have taken their loved ones. As DC ocne again tries to create a shared universe, these villains should be looked to for inspiration, but they’ll be difficult to top.

5. Lex Luthor (Supergirl)

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There have been many versions of Lex Luthor on screen, but there’s something uniquely slimy about Jon Cryer’s depiction in Supergirl. After countless references (and multiple appearances from his sister, Lena), Lex makes his on-screen debut in Season 4. Lex attempts to kill Supergirl through a clone known as the Red Daughter. Though he is shot dead at the end of the season, Lex is resurrected in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, in which he attempts to rewrite reality to kill Superman.

When the universe is reset, Lex remakes himself into a billionaire of the people, continuing to pull the strings throughout the remainder of Supergirl. While Lex may not have power in the traditional sense, his narcissism and hatred for both Superman and Supergirl make him a terrifying force. Constantly manipulating everything around him, the Arrowverse Lex is one villain who refuses to go away. For that reason, he may be the best version of the character to date.

4. Damien Darkh (Arrow)

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Damien Darkh is a rare case of a villain getting better over time. Making his debut in the maligned Season 4 of Arrow, Darkh is special for being the first supernatural antagonist to face Oliver Queen. Harnessing the power of the Khushu Idol, Darkh’s magic grants him telekinesis, with which he can easily stop Green Arrow’s, well, arrows. The initial problem with Darkh came from how repetitive he ended up feeling. Each fight he had with Oliver went exactly the same up until his defeat. And then there’s the matter of Laurel Lance, whom Darkh ends up killing. Being that Black Canary is such an integral part of the Green Arrow’s mythology, Darkh murdering her made him less than a fan favorite.

Darkh was redeemed, however, in subsequent Arrowverse appearances. Making the switch to Legends of Tomorrow, Darkh is the archnemesis of Sara Lance, Laurel’s sister, and even begins something of a redemption arc. It is largely thanks to the performance of actor Neal McDonough: His charisma as Darkh was the character’s saving grace, transforming him from a hated villain into one of the most memorable in the Arrowverse.

3. Zoom (The Flash)

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I’m sure every fan of The Flash can remember Zoom’s first appearance. The Season 2 Big Bad made his debut by breaking Barry Allen’s back, before dragging him through the streets of Central City. It was a scene which immediately established just how much of a threat Zoom was, leaving viewers wondering how Barry could possibly hope to defeat him. With a demonic design and a voice by the late Tony Todd, it was hard to imagine there being a human beneath the mask, but indeed there was. That human was Hunter Zolomon, played by Teddy Sears, who’d spent the season posing as Earth-2 Flash, Jay Garrick.

It’s episode 18 of Season 2, “Versus Zoom,” which gives us his backstory, revealing Zoom to have been a serial killer who obtained the Speed Force. Though some fans will argue the reveal of Zoom’s identity harmed his character, the performance by Sears is effective at being a dark reflection of Barry Allen. Today, he remains one of the most terrifying villains of the Arrowverse, as well as one of the Flash’s most heated rivalries, after Zoom killed his father at the end of the season. Certainly, DC will have a hard time making another villain as scary as Zoom.

2. Deathstroke (Arrow)

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Deathstroke is an interesting villain. Each adaptation of the character makes him a personal enemy to whatever hero he’s facing, be it the Teen Titans, Batman, or even Clark Kent on Smallville. Surprisingly, it may be his rivalry with Oliver Queen on Arrow that makes for the best version of the character. Before becoming the Big Bad of Season 2, Manu Bennett’s Slade Wilson is introduced in Season 1’s flashbacks, being on the same island as Oliver Queen. It’s here he grows from an ally to an enemy of Oliver, taking an experimental serum known as Mirakuru. The drug gives Slade enhanced strength and durability, but it deteriorates his mind. When he loses the love of his life, Shado, Slade blames Oliver, seeking revenge as the super-soldier warlord “Deathstroke” in the present.

It is Deathstroke’s personal connection to Oliver that makes him so compelling. He targets those close to the hero, leading to Slade killing Oliver’s mother. Though Deathstroke would later be redeemed, his role as season 2’s antagonist cements him as unforgettable. If the villain appears in James Gunn’s DCU, he’ll have to work hard to surpass the Arrowverse version.

1. The Reverse Flash (The Flash)

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Eobard Thawne is the Arrowverse’s best villain, bar none. As the Big Bad of The Flash’s very first season, The Reverse Flash is also its central mystery, posing as Dr. Harrison Wells for a majority of the season. This creates a compelling dynamic between him and Barry as he mentors The Flash, all the while being responsible for killing Barry’s mother years prior. Between the vibrating hand through Cisco’s chest and his very first face-off with The Flash, so many of The Flash’s greatest moments are because of Thawne.

While the show would pull the “mentor is a villain” twist several times, it would never be as devastating as it was with Thawne. And yes, while The Reverse Flash ends up somewhat overstaying his welcome by popping up in every season, it doesn’t take away from just how good a villain he is, with both Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher delivering sinister performances as Thawne. Though we may not know what plan James Gunn has for The Flash and his world, what’s true is this: The Arrowverse Thawne will never be beaten.