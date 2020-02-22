DC's Batman: Last Knight on Earth Gets an Awesome Q-Fig Elite Figure

There's no shortage of classic Batman stories, but one of the best recent examples is Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Batman: Last Knight on Earth. The story was an epic and inventive take on the Batman mythos and had Batman waking up in a dystopian version fo the world 20 years in the future, where he met all sorts of odd versions of DC characters. That included a Joker head in a glass container, which he ended up carrying around like a Lantern, and now QMx is bringing this moment to life with their fantastic looking Q-Fig Elite version of Batman: Last Knight on Earth.

The Batman: Last Knight on Earth Q-Fig Elite has Batman wearing his cobble together Batman costume, which is a Wayne straightjacket with his traditional cape and cowl, and it looks straight of the comic. Batman's expression is especially perfect, wearing his trademark grimace while also carrying around Joker's head in an impromptu lantern, and Joker's expression is the polar opposite of Batman's as you would expect.

Joker is all smiles as he looks through the broken glass at Bruce, and the red sand of the base really seals the deal on this figure, making it a must-own for fans of the series.

(Photo: QMx)

The Q-Fig Elite figure will retail for $29.99, and you can check it out in the images above and below, as well as on the official QMx page here.

You can find the official description for QMx's Batman: Last Knight on Earth figure below.

(Photo: QMx)

After being assaulted by a mysterious child in a rainy Gotham alley, Bruce Wayne wakes up strapped to a hospital bed and… he’s never been Batman?

Based on the celebrated comic series Batman: Last Knight on Earth by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, The Last Knight Q-Fig Elite presents Bruce Wayne twenty years in the future, rumbling through an apocalyptic wasteland that was once Gotham City. Clad in a modified Arkham straight jacket and a handmade bat cowl, Batman wanders a devastated landscape carrying only a glass lantern containing the head of a seemingly alive and very talkative Joker.

The Last Knight Q-Fig Elite is a revolution in premium collectibles. Featuring unparalleled craftsmanship and intricate sculpting, The Last Knight is a step beyond what has previously been possible in small-scale collectible figures. Witness the extraordinary engineering of Batman’s jacket straps - which defy gravity as they seemingly billow in an invisible wind - to the multitudes of metallic clasps and leather straps that detail this amazing figure. Even the Joker’s animated head is readily visible through the clear-cast lantern glass, despite collecting an eerie red dust that may be all that is left of the once booming Gotham City."

The Last Knight Q-Fig Elite figure will ship in Quarter 3 of this year.

What do you think of the new Batman figure? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things toys!

