5 Deadly Weapons You Didn’t Know Batman Had, Including One That Can Destroy the Universe

Batman regularly goes up against villains and threats that should be far, far outside of his weight class. He’s bound by human limits, but he still battles alongside veritable gods like Superman and the Flash. From Lobo to Darkseid, there’s practically no villain that Batman hasn’t at least tried to handle on his own. While he loses some matchups before they even begin, Batman has shown that he’s more than capable of throwing down with the worst of them, even when his foes can break planets apart. This is mostly due to his nearly unlimited arsenal of weapons and technology that let him break every limit.

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Batman is well-known for his incredible menagerie of gear, from batarangs to orbital space stations that collect data on the world’s metahumans. The Dark Knight’s arsenal is incomparable, and today, we’re taking a look at exactly how deep this bag goes. Batman has way more weapons than anyone even thought, and some of them are incredibly deadly for a man who swears against killing. These are five of Batman’s most dangerous tools, all of which he can pull out at any time, any place.

5) Hulk-Level Knockout Gas

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Marvel and DC don’t do many crossovers nowadays, but way back when, it was pretty darn common for popular characters from both companies to join forces or clash in a one-shot. That was exactly the case with the Dark Knight and the Jade Giant, who wound up fighting more than once in Batman vs. The Incredible Hulk. Now, naturally, Batman stands no chance against the Hulk in any remotely fair fight. Whenever they clashed in this book, Batman spent the entire time dodging and just trying to survive, but he did manage to bring the Hulk down with a high-powered dose of sleeping gas, which he said could knock out a herd of elephants.

Now, the Hulk is well-known for being incredibly difficult to take down. Not just any knockout gas, even several canisters’ worth, would be able to down the Strongest One There Is. This just proves that Batman’s special blend of chemicals is several degrees stronger than the usual fair, and that makes it all the more dangerous. After all, if it can take out the Hulk, then it’s more than powerful enough to outright kill any normal humans who get more than a whiff of it.

4) Yellow Lantern Ring

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Sometimes, knocking someone out is much harder than throwing down a special container, and for times like those, Batman needs a weapon. What better weapon than a variation of the strongest one in the universe? Forever Evil #4 revealed that Batman kept a Yellow Lantern Ring in the Batcave just in case he needed to fight a rogue Green Lantern. The original Green rings are capable of creating anything that their user can imagine, and the Yellow version is just as powerful.

Sinestro Corps Rings are powered by the user’s ability to cause fear, and no hero uses fear as effectively as Batman. He’s a genuine terror who has spent years carefully garnering a reputation as something born from the shadows themselves. His silhouette alone is enough to send petty criminals running. The idea of giving a character as terrifying as Batman a ring whose strength is proportional to the fear they inspire is scarier than the Dark Knight himself. Batman could be a truly monstrous Yellow Lantern if he fully committed to the role.

3) Giant Bat Mech

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Batman is no stranger to battle suits. He constantly tinkers with and invents new suits of armor to handle any threat, big or small. Some of these special suits are designed for small-time but practical application, such as his Stealth Suit, which can turn him invisible and even hide his presence from Superman’s enhanced senses. One made for outright battle is the Hellbat Armor. This special suit was forged with help from each member of the Justice League and enhances Batman’s strength to let him trade blows with Darkseid. The point being, Batman has lots of suits, but none are bigger than the massive Bat Mech that debuted in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest.

When a kaiju attacked downtown Metropolis, Batman called for this gargantuan bat-themed armor. This giant robot is not only incredibly awesome, but it practically functions the same as any other Batsuit, just on a larger scale. It’s just as limber and mobile as the Dark Knight himself, and even comes equipped with Batarangs to match its bulk. Of course, it packs its own special tools, with jet boosters that can let it fly from Metropolis to the Arctic. It’s a serious powerhouse that Batman definitely has to use more often.

2) Temporal Stasis Formula

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Batman has always been a scientist. Sure, he specializes in fields that assist with solving mysteries, but he’s always kept up to date with every type of science. Of course, that includes new fields of study and theories when he comes across them, and that’s exactly what this special formula is. Introduced in Detective Comics 2025 Annual #1, Arthur Milligan’s research in quantum mechanics theorized that one could apply the Observer Effect to everything in the universe, and he wrote the equations to uncover how. Effectively, if used, this math could literally untangle physics as a whole and create a bubble where nothing occurred, not even time.

Batman went on a whole adventure to retrieve the only book with this formula intact, and used a lesser version of it to trap a madman who wanted to rule reality. Batman was left as the only person with the formula that could literally freeze time and space however he wanted, on whatever scale he imagined. The story left it ambiguous whether Batman destroyed the equations or not, but if he didn’t, then Batman could literally freeze the universe in its tracks, trapping it in an amber made of no physics. This is, without a doubt, the most dangerous weapon he has in his arsenal.

1) Bat-Box

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Mother Boxes are the pinnacle of New God technology. These living machines connect directly to the Source, where they draw their power. There’s no true limit to what these devices are capable of, but some of their most notable feature include creating Boom Tubes that can span the universe and beyond. Batman used this very same Boom-Tube technology to create his own version of a Mother Box, the Bat-Box, in DC K.O.: Knightfight #4. The Heart of Apokalips had thrown the Dark Knight into an ideal world it created to test his resolve, and Batman decided he would not allow that version of his family to die.

We don’t know how similar the Bat-Box is to Mother Boxes, but it was designed with at least some New God technology, given that Batman had access to Boom-Tube tech. It was made to allow that world’s Damian and his son, Alfred, to communicate with Bruce, but it instead connected to other Batmen from across the multiverse. Presumably, the other future versions of Batman’s sons. Not only could it allow contact, but probably even travel between the worlds. This item may not be a full Mother Box, but it has its own Batman-style twist, and that’s more than enough to account for the difference.

Which of these Bat-weapons do you want to see more of? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!