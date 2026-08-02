5 Essential Wonder Woman Covers That Forever Changed Comic Book History

For over eight decades, Wonder Woman has been a member of DC Comics’ Trinity alongside Superman and Batman. As the first major female superhero, Wonder Woman stands as a symbol of truth, feminism, and equality. And while DC Comics has arguably mishandled the Amazonian princess in recent years, she will always be a beloved heroine for countless people. Like any popular superhero, Wonder Woman has had her fair share of dynamic and eye-catching covers to draw readers into her exciting adventures. These are just a few of the essential and incredible covers that helped define Wonder Woman as a staple of the superhero genre.

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As a character based on Ancient Greek mythology, the best Wonder Woman covers depict her as a heroine of legend, capable of great feats of strength and compassion. Given her contribution to the feminism movement, many of Wonder Woman’s covers are among the most influential in the entire industry.

5) Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #184

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Illustrated by Adam Hughes, the cover of Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #184 is equal parts comedic and a tribute to the heroine’s long history and how she’s changed over the years. This beautifully rendered cover has Wonder Woman looking in absolute shock as she finds herself standing in front of a Golden Age incarnation of herself, who looks equally as surprised to see her modernized version. In addition to the older-generation Wonder Woman, the rest of the comic is drawn in a style reminiscent of artist Harry G. Peter. The title’s font and the surrounding Nazi soldiers all hark back to the original Wonder Woman comics from the Golden Age. The cover even has the wear-and-tear of an old comic, with ink missing and notable creases in the page. All these imperfections brought about by age heavily contrast with the shiny and clean modern Wonder Woman. It’s a fun and loving symbol of how much Wonder Woman and the entire comic book industry, has evolved.

4) Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #72

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Wonder Woman may be an advocate for peace, but she’s also a mighty and noble warrior. Critically acclaimed artist Brian Bolland drew the cover of Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #72. He depicts the Princess of Themyscira as a hero straight out of ancient mythology. Wonder Woman stands tall and proud, showing her as a determined leader and hero. She’s also standing on a flowing drape adorned with a shield, numerous spears, chains, and the helmet and skull of a fallen ancient Greek soldier. All these additional items call back to ancient statues and paintings. The artifacts also reference the Amazons’ long history of war and how they liberated themselves from enslavement at the hands of Hercules and the armies of mankind. This cover proved to be so popular that DC made posters and even statues based on it. Few covers depict Wonder Woman with such an air of regality and power.

3) Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #1

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The Crisis on Infinite Earths rebooted everyone in the DC Universe, including Wonder Woman. This reboot allowed brilliant writer and artist, George Pérez, to reinvent and expand on the Princess of Themyscira’s origin and delve more into her mythological roots. Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #1 features a beautifully detailed image of Wonder Woman triumphantly crossing her Bracelets of Submission above her head as sparks fly. To emphasize how this comic will delve into the history of the Amazons, Pérez filled the background with countless references to the members of Wonder Woman’s classical world. The Greek Goddesses like Hera, Athena, Artemis, Demeter, and Aphrodite stand in the clouds as they look over Themyscira. Underneath Paradise Island is a red box filled with battle-ready Amazons to represent their ferocity and history of warfare. Finally, near the bottom of the image, is Wonder Woman’s mother and the Queen of Themyscira herself, Hippolyta. The cover of Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #1 acts as a love letter not just to Wonder Woman, but to her history, supporting cast, and her place in the Greek mythical world.

2) Wonder Woman Vol. 1 #1

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In 1942, Wonder Woman made comic book history as the first DC female hero to headline her own ongoing series. Comics following a single character, especially a female lead, were exceptionally rare during the 1940s unless they featured Superman or Batman. For Wonder Woman to receive her very own series was a huge triumph for equality. Naturally, the cover of Wonder Woman Vol. 1 #1, drawn by Harry G. Peter, conveys the significance of this event. The comic tells Wonder Woman’s origin story and how she left Themyscira for Man’s World to fight the Axis Powers. Like a hero out of myth, Wonder Woman is shown charging into battle on horseback while swinging her Lasso of Truth. Atop her mighty steed, Wonder Woman leaps into the Nazi trenches to face her enemies head-on. Furthermore, the Princess of Themyscira’s bravery motivates the Allied Forces to also ride on horseback and follow her into battle. It’s an inspiring and action-packed cover that paved the way for numerous other female-led superhero comics.

1) Sensation Comics #1

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Wonder Woman may have made her initial appearance in All-Star Comics #8, but it was her first-ever comic cover appearance in Sensation Comics #1 that began her rise to stardom. Beautifully illustrated by Harry G. Peter, the cover of Sensation Comics #1 has Wonder Woman leaping into action against a bunch of gangsters. When the evildoers shoot their guns at the heroine, Wonder Woman valiantly repels their bullets with her trusty Bracelets of Submission. The presence of the White House, the U.S. Capitol, and the American flag all emphasize how Wonder Woman is meant to symbolize American ideals of truth and liberty for all. Lastly, the giant sun shining behind Wonder Woman offers a strong contrast that draws all attention to DC Comics’ premier female superhero. This iconic cover has been replicated numerous times by several comic book artists for how it perfectly conveys the strength, beauty, and heroism of Wonder Woman that has allowed her to inspire countless generations.

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