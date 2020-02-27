Legends of Tomorrow Concept Art Shows Ryan Reynolds as Golden Age Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds infamously portrayed Hal Jordan in 2011's critically-panned Green Lantern film, a role that he's spent the last few years making fun of. The movie may have landed in theaters with a thud, but the casting of Reynolds as Hal Jordan was always an solid idea. In fact, visual consultant and concept artist Andy Poon actually used Reynolds as the inspiration for a version of Green Lantern that was supposed to debut on DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

This week, Poon posted a piece of concept art to his personal Instagram account that shows Reynolds dressed as Alan Scott, Earth's original Green Lantern. Reynolds was never attached to star in the show or anything, but Scott was slated to appear in the first season, and Poon used the actor's likeness as a model for the Lantern suit.

"So this is an old one but interesting one," Poon wrote in the post. "Way back in season 1 of [Legends of Tomorrow], I was initially tasked to draw Alan Scott, only to find out about an hour later from DC that we can't use him so they changed him to Houseman. So considering [Ryan Reynolds] is from Vancouver with his good sense of humour and this is not an animated suit, I used him as the base for Alan Scott. One can dream right?!"

As Poon mentions in the post, Alan Scott never actually appeared on The CW's connected Arrowverse, but a version of Green Lantern was revealed in the series finale of Arrow, as Diggle discovered a ring and set up a potential future storyline. The planet OA was also briefly featured in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

