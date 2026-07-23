DC Studios Reveals First Up-Close Look At Lanterns’ Sinestro

Green Lantern is next up to bat for the DCU with the HBO series Lanterns, which will feature two of the most storied Lanterns in Hal Jordan and John Stewart. While we’ve had plenty of looks at the costumes and , we hadn’t received any looks at the most iconic of Green Lantern villains, Sinestro. That all changed today though, as we now have a full look at the Lanterns’ version of Sinestro, and the new look also reveals his appearance in previous footage.

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Sinestro is the all-time nemesis of Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps as a whole, but up to this point we hadn’t seen him up close. Thanks to Funko’s first wave of Lanterns Pops, that’s all changed, as you can see Sinestro in the images below. The pink skin and trademark mustache are all accounted for, though he is wearing a prison uniform and not his usual yellow and black costume. This Pop also confirms his appearance in the previous teaser trailer, though you might not have noticed.

Sinestro Already Appeared In The Lanterns Trailer (But You May Have Missed Him)

In the newest tease of Lanterns, there’s a quick moment of footage where Hal Jordan is looking into a cell, talking to someone. Jordan is in full Lantern uniform, but the person he’s talking to is mostly facing away from the camera, so it’s hard to figure out who they are at first.

What is clear though is that they are wearing a white uniform, and it’s one that looks exactly like the Funko Pop version of Sinestro. It turns out he was already making an appearance in the footage, and hopefully we’ll see more of him in the spotlight in the next trailer.

While this is our first time seeing Sinestro, the Hal Jordan Funko Pop also gave us a much clearer look at the Green Lantern uniform. As you can see in the Pop version, the suit features multiple tones of green, including a darker green as the base, a lighter green for the chest, a mid-green for the belt area, and a Lantern green for the symbol. We also see the Lantern’s bronze and copper elements combined with the bright green.

As for Stewart’s Pop, he’s just in his regular clothes that we’ve seen in the trailers, though hopefully we’ll get to see him suit up for a Pop at some point down the line, assuming he does get one in season 1.

Sinestro previously made his big-screen debut in the Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern movie, where he was played by Mark Strong. While the film was heavily criticized for a variety of reasons, Strong’s performance as Sinestro was one of the highlights, which made the post-credits scene of him crafting a Fear Power Ring and becoming the Fear Corps leader we know from the comics all the more crushing. The new Sinestro will be played by Ulrich Thomsen, and hopefully he’ll get his chance to shine with the Yellow Ring as well.

The Lanterns Funko Pops are up for pre-order and will release on August 6th.

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