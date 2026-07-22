Clayface Trailer Reveals the DCU’s First True Horror Film, and It’s Already Making Us Squirm

Clayface has been one of the most surprising movies to be greenlit at DC Studios, and after Supergirl, there’s a lot more riding on it. Clayface is a B (or C) level Batman villain, and certainly not someone most fans would pick to lead a solo film. However, filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House) has become a respected name in horror, and he felt compelled to tell a Clayface story he thought would terrify audiences, whether they are longtime DC fans or not.

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Now you can judge for yourself if that gamble looks like it will pay off, as the official trailer for Clayface has been released by DC Studios, just in time to ride the wave of hype rolling in with San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Clayface Official Trailer Brings Chilling Sci-Fi Body-Horror to the DCU

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According to the latest DC Studios synopsis, Clayface explores “Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man,” which “is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting-edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self… but also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiraling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge.”

As we’ve previously discussed, screenwriters Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini (The Snowman, Obi-Wan Kenobi) are pulling together lore from several of the Clayface characters DC has introduced over the years. Tom Rhys (White Lines) will be playing a composite of the original Clayface (an actor-turned-madman named Boris Karlo) and Clayface II, Matt Hagen (an adventurer who is transformed into a living mound of clay). Some of the sci-fi elements borrow from Clayface III, Preston Payne (a scientist transformed into a flesh-melting monster after testing himself with Matt Hagen’s DNA). This trailer makes one lingering question fans had abundantly clear: we are definitely going to see the full monstrous form of Clayface in this movie, before the end.