Batman: Caped Crusader Officially Confirms Its Joker Voice Actor, And It’s a Game of Thrones Favorite

Batman: Caped Crusader is making its anticipated season 2 return later this month, and fans are excited to see how the sophomore season will put its own twist on even more of Gotham’s notorious villains. Season 1 delivered several fantastic villains, and now Batman’s greatest foe The Joker is joining the lineup. While we previously received a glimpse of his design, we didn’t know who would be voicing him, but that’s thankfully now changed, and the person behind the new Joker also happens to be a Game of Thrones favorite.

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Following a premiere screening of Batman: Caped Crusader season two, the Caped Crusader panel then revealed that it would be House of the Dragon star Matthew Needham voicing the role of The Joker. Needham is known to Game of Thrones fans thanks to his role as Larys Strong in House of the Dragon, and now he will be adding the Dark Knight’s greatest nemesis to his resume.

What To Expect From Batman: Caped Crusader’s Season Two Villains

We already know Joker will be a key part of season 2, and after seeing what the show is doing with some of its other villains, we can’t wait to see what Needham can do with the role. Caped Crusader co-showrunner James Tucker has actually already given fans a tease of what to expect from this Joker, and it’s a version that is aiming to do things a little differently from some of the previous onscreen performances.

“I think it’ll be a new take on the Joker for people who only know of… If Joker begins with Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson, this take on the Joker will be very different for them,” Tucker told The Direct. “But for people who’ve read comics for a long, long, long, long time, it won’t be. I think some people will recognize it and go, ‘Oh, I see what they’re doing.’ And other people will go, ‘Wow, this is different.’ But, I think it’s all Joker.”

Other villains joining The Joker include The Riddler, Scarecrow, and Mad Hatter, who, like The Penguin in season 1, has been gender-swapped. If they are as amazing as The Penguin was, we could be in for a treat with a new take on the Mad Hatter, but this also looks like a more intense version of Scarecrow than we’ve typically seen as well. Riddler looks to be taking a more active approach to his heists, but it remains to be seen how he integrates his riddles.



Caped Crusader season 2 stars Hamish Linklater, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Ronan Raftery, Jamie Chung, Matthew Needham, Wunmi Mosaku, Laraine Newman, Grey DeLisle, John DiMaggio, Zach Hoffman, William Salyers, Josh Brener, Bumper Robinson, Cedric Yarbrough, Tom Kenny, Roger Craig Smith, Blythe Melin, Fryda Wolff, Kevin Michael Richardson, Juliet Donenfeld and Robin Atkin Downes.

Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 will premiere all episodes on Friday, July 31st on Prime Video.

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