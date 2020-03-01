Josh Brolin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Throwback to Jonah Hex

Josh Brolin is best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cable in Deadpool 2, but those weren't the actor's first foray into the world of comic book movies. Back in 2010, the actor starred in Jonah Hex, a film adaptation of DC's western comic that follows the anti-hero/gunslinger/bounty hunter who managed to cheat death in a big way. The film wasn't met with the best reviews, earning a 12% critics score and 20% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that's not stopping Brolin from taking a fun trip down memory lane. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself getting into makeup.

Considering his character's infamous facial scar, we imagine it took a while to get Brolin into his makeup. Based on the photo, it certainly doesn't look like the actor's job was very comfortable. Brolin captioned the post with "@tinsleymua," who is an “Academy, Emmy and Guild Award-winning makeup enthusiast.” In addition to Jonah Hex, Christien Tinsley has also worked on American Gods, Westworld, American Horror Story, and more. He was nominated for an Academy Award back in 2005 for Best Achievement in Makeup for his work on The Passion of the Christ and won Emmys for Behind the Candelabra and Westworld. You can check out Brolin's photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram @tinsleymua A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Feb 29, 2020 at 4:10am PST

Brolin may be done playing Thanos, but there is a chance fans will get to see him play Cable again on the big screen. It remains to be seen when a third Deadpool film will be made, but Reynolds previously revealed that the third movie is in development with Marvel Studios and "the whole team" working on the sequel. This year, Brolin will a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Brolin will be acting alongside big names such as Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

While it's been ten years since Brolin played Jonah Hex, the character is occasionally played by Johnathon Schaech in the Arrowverse, most recently during the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.