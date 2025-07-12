The Boys Star Shares Best Response to Viral Video of Homelander Cosplayer Attending Superman Screening

The Boys has always provided a different lens in which to view the world of superheroes, and it’s a fundamental part of its DNA. That’s especially true of The Seven, though even more specifically Homelander, who answers the question of what it looks like when someone has the power of Superman but none of the morality or compassion. With Superman back in the spotlight thanks to James Gunn’s new film, it was a perfect time for someone to show up to the film in their best Homelander costume, and now a member of The Boys cast has delivered the best response to the now-viral moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At a Superman screening, skipvalenz shared a video of someone walking into the theater in a full Homelander costume. Homelander star Antony Starr saw this and then shared it while also adding the caption, “This really needs to be an example to all. More people should turn up in rival costuming. It’s a stud move.” Starr’s quote was shared in an image along with the video a bit later, and that’s when Starr shared and confirmed it, writing, “Absolutely stand by this.” You can check out the full post below.

Homelander has always been compared to Superman for a number of reasons, and the show has played on those comparisons throughout the show’s four seasons. Homelander strives to appear as a Superman-like figure to the masses, though behind closed doors and to those who know him, he is, for the most part, an absolute monster. That will continue to be explored in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season, and while the show’s continued to be popular, series creator Eric Kripke explained why the show is ending with season 5.

Screenshot

“Part of it is such a wonky stupid screenwriter thing but three and five are the big magical numbers for writing,” Kripke told EW. “Three is movie acts, TV acts are five. Jokes are a runner of three for five. Five just seems like a good round number. It’s enough to tell the story but also bring it to a climax without wearing out its welcome. It’s been hard because I haven’t been able to tell everyone. I was thrilled to finally be able to get the word out there.”

While Kripke is excited to execute a five-season plan, that doesn’t mean he’s not sad to say goodbye to the show and all the wonderful experiences that came with it, something he expressed in an Instagram post from the set.

Kripke shared an image from the set with the caption, “This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap. (Photo by @karenfukuhara). @theboystv @primevideo @sonypicturestv”

The Boys season 5 is set to release later this year.

What did you think of the Homelander going to Superman moment? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and The Boys with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!