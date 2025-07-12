Superman Gives One of Batman’s Most Iconic Lines to Another DC Hero

James Gunn’s Superman has officially soared into theaters, heralding an ambitious new era for DC film adaptation. The film introduces audiences to a fresh Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and a world populated by a diverse slate of heroes, setting the stage for the broader DC Universe saga created by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Among the standout additions is Michael Holt, the genius hero known as Mister Terrific, masterfully played by Edi Gathegi in Superman. In a universe where Superman’s greatest challenges often require more than just physical strength, the role of the intellectual heavyweight is crucial. Gunn’s new film firmly establishes Mister Terrific in this position, punctuating his importance with a climactic moment where he delivers a line of supreme self-assurance that directly channels the spirit of Batman’s most famous catchphrase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman reveals that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) has engineered a pocket universe that he uses as a personal prison dimension accessible through portals he has hidden across the globe. In addition to getting rid of his enemies, Luthor also offers the pocket dimension in exchange for political favors, offering his allies an untraceable solution to deal with undesirable people. However, the technology is incredibly dangerous, as any containment failure can lead to catastrophic consequences, including the apparition of all-engulfing black holes. Plus, the portals between universes can lead to the merger of both dimensions if they are left open for too long. The danger becomes imminent in Superman‘s third act when Luthor purportedly leaves a portal open to force a confrontation. As a result, a giant rift emerges, steadily stretching towards Metropolis and literally splitting the land in half. With the city on the brink of destruction, Superman must team up with Krypto and Mister Terrific to confront Luthor.

The only way to seal the dimensional breach is with a password known only to Luthor, leading the heroes to LuthorCorp headquarters. Their assault is met with heavy resistance from Ultraman, the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), and an army of Luthor goons equipped with anti-metahuman armor. After a grueling battle, the heroes finally breach the control room. As Superman faces Luthor, Mister Terrific rushes to the central console to input the password and shut down the portal. A panicked LuthorCorp employee, afraid of what might happen, looks at him and asks if he is certain he can do it. Without missing a beat, Holt pushes the LuthorCorp technician out of his way, taking to the console with absolute authority while stating, “I don’t need any help! I’m goddamned Mister Terrific!”

Mister Terrific Steps Into Batman’s Shoes for Superman

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Mister Terrific’s powerful proclamation is a direct echo of one of cinema’s most famous lines, “I’m Batman.” The cultural dominance of this line began with Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster, Batman, wherein, during a key early scene, the shadowy figure corners a terrified goon on a rooftop. When the criminal asks, “What are you?!”, Michael Keaton’s Batman hoists him up and whispers with cold conviction, “I’m Batman.”

The phrase was further cemented as the character’s definitive statement by Kevin Conroy in the seminal Batman: The Animated Series. In the classic episode “Nothing to Fear,” a toxin-induced hallucination of his disapproving father calls Bruce Wayne a disgrace. Batman fights back against the vision, roaring, “I am not a disgrace! I am vengeance! I am the night! I AM BATMAN!” This declaration, culminating in his chosen name, became the new standard for the hero’s internal resolve. From Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins to the recent film The Flash, the line has been constantly reused to define Batman’s character as a self-confident hero who knows exactly what his purpose is.

In 2005, the comic All-Star Batman and Robin, the Boy Wonder by writer Frank Miller (The Dark Knight Returns) dragged the phrase into infamy. In Miller’s controversial retelling of Batman and Dick Grayson/Robin’s first meeting, an aggressive and foul-mouthed Batman berates the young boy for not recognizing him, proclaiming, “Who the hell do you think I am? I’m the goddman Batman.”

DC / “All-Star Batman and Robin, the Boy Wonder” (2005)

Superman masterfully taps into this rich legacy to firlmy establish the identity of the new DCU Mister Terrific. The quote serves as the perfect punctuation for the role Terrific plays throughout the entire film. While Superman provides the god-like power necessary to face down super-powered threats, Mister Terrific provides the genius required to outthink a villain as cunning as Lex Luthor and handle the sci–fi technology LuthorCorp created.

None of this would be as effective without the stellar performance of Edi Gathegi. He portrays Michael Holt with a grumpy focus that makes his supreme intelligence utterly believable. The line reflects the unshakable confidence born from knowing he is the most capable person in any room, helping Mister Terrific to establish his DCU importance, even though he is a more obscure comic book character.

What did you think of Mister Terrific’s role in Superman? Let us know in the comments!