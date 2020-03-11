Legends of Tomorrow: SPOILER Dies in "Mr. Parker's Cul de Sac"

In "Mister Parker's Cul-De-Sac," tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, it should be no surprise that Damien Darhk's (Neal McDonough) return (as the week's Encore, sent by Astra Logue to sow discontent on Earth) brings a bodycount with it. What is arguably more surprising than that is the who and the how. The episode, as fans had expected, saw the marriage of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), but not before Nora's father -- Damien, who was the villain of Arrow season four and the second and third seasons of Legends of Tomorrow - mixed it up a bit with the Legends.

As Ray prepares to propose to Nora during a date night at Constantine's house, her father comes to the door. She shoos Ray (and the child for whom she's currently the fairy godmother) away and decides that the only way to keep people safe is to lie to her father about what her life is like until she can figure out a way to make him leave. Meanwhile, Sara and Ava creep up on Damien for a fateful encounter.

Spoilers ahead for "Mister Parker's Cul-De-Sac," which airs tonight.

In the episode, there were a number of brief skirmishes between the Legends and Damien, which ultimately resulted in him questioning Nora's power. A single wish later, and Damien and the Legends were whisked away into Ray's favorite childhood TV show, Mister Parker's Cul-De-Sac, a pretty transparent play on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. After the kind of wild exchange that could really only happen on Legends, Damien sees the error of his ways and gives Ray and Nora his blessing to marry.

The wedding is beautiful, with the rest of the Legends celebrating their friends' love, and Damien pulls Ray aside to insist that it's important he take Nora off the Waverider and try to have a normal life with her, so that she can focus on making children happy in her role as Fairy Godmother. This sets up next week's tear-filled farewell between Ray and the Legends, something that was apparently not popular behind the scenes.

Having finally given his daughter peace and happiness -- something he was never able to do for her when she was young and he should have been there for her -- Damien sneaks out. After a brief conversation with Sara (Caity Lotz) wherein he offers her his hand, and she rebuffs him (he did, after all, kill her sister on Arrow), he leaves Constantine's house, having admitted that he knows nothing but Hell is waiting for him and that Sara was probably right not to forgive him.

What Sara notices just a moment too late is that Damien, on his way out, had stolen the sword of Genghis Khan, one of the Hell weapons that will not just kill the Encores but completely eradicate their souls, erasing them from existence. Outside, Damien takes his own life before Sara can stop him, finally bringing to an end the long arc that Legends began for him when they reintroduced his daughter to the series.

Nora and Ray will be leaving the show next week. You can catch DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.

