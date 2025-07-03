Netflix Cancels Two Top 10 Shows After a Single Season

Netflix has canceled two of its recent original series, despite both of them appearing in the service’s own Top 10 list shortly after their respective debuts, indicating strong initial viewership and audience interest. Seemingly, that is no longer enough to guarantee any sort of longevity, and fans are bound to be frustrated that some of the most inventive, original television content of recent years is now consigned to the scrap heap.

The canceled shows in question are medical procedural Pulse and the Shondaland mystery The Residence, with both shows now ending after just a single season. For Pulse, Netflix’s first foray into the English-language medical drama genre, a mixed critical reception may have sealed its fate. However, the cancellation of the star-studded and generally well-regarded The Residence represents another instance of a promising show failing to secure a future on Netflix despite a positive launch.

Premiering on April 3, 2025, Pulse was a high-stakes medical drama centered on the staff of a Level 1 trauma center in Miami. The series followed the lives of its emergency and surgical residents, primarily Dr. Danielle “Danny” Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), whose career takes an unexpected turn after she files a sexual harassment complaint against the Chief Resident (Colin Woodell). This central conflict unfolded against the backdrop of a chaotic hurricane hitting the city, flooding the hospital with patients, and ramping up the pressure on its already strained staff.

The Residence, which debuted on March 20, 2025, was a murder mystery with a comedic tone from Shonda Rhimes’ production company. Inspired by a non-fiction book about the White House’s private staff, the series kicks off when a dead body is discovered during a state dinner. The event triggers a lockdown, trapping 157 suspects inside the world’s most famous home. Uzo Aduba starred as Cordelia Cupp, an eccentric detective brought in to solve the crime, navigating a massive ensemble of potential culprits played by actors like Giancarlo Esposito, Ken Marino, Randall Park, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Why Did Pulse and The Residence Get Cancelled?

For Pulse, the reason for its cancellation appears to be directly tied to its poor critical reception. The medical drama was not well-received, landing with a “rotten” 48% on Rotten Tomatoes and a “mixed or average” score of 48 on Metacritic. The consensus among reviewers pointed to a disjointed execution that failed to distinguish itself from other shows in the crowded medical genre. Specific criticisms were also pointed at the show’s handling of its central #MeToo storyline, which some found to be underdeveloped, and its failure to create compelling characters, ultimately making for a watch that was not sluggish despite the cast’s best efforts.

The cancellation of The Residence is less straightforward. The series was a critical success, earning a strong 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers praised its lighthearted tone and were particularly fond of Aduba’s lead performance. However, the series had a complex production. First of all, the show received a nearly $14 million tax credit from California, signaling a high budget. Furthermore, its filming was significantly impacted by the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes, which forced a lengthy production halt after only four of the eight episodes were completed. The production also faced the tragedy of actor Andre Braugher’s passing mid-production, which required his role to be recast with Esposito. These factors, combined with a large ensemble cast, likely resulted in a costly first season that may not have generated the sustained viewership needed to justify a renewal.

