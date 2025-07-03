Black Clover’s Anime Is Returning After 4 Years: Report

Black Clover is coming back for new episodes of the anime four years after the TV series came to and according to a new report. Black Clover officially wrapped up its anime run back in 2021 after 171 episodes, and fans have been asking for it to come back ever since. Thanks to the anime ending on a massive cliffhanger before Asta and the Magic Knights fought against the Spade Kingdom, Black Clover fans have been anxiously waiting for the day that the series would return for new episodes. Now it seems like that return is closer than ever before thanks to a new report.

According to a new listing from Shueisha as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, Black Clover is returning for a new anime sequel. Little has been revealed about this new anime thus far, but it’s likely going to be picking up right from where it all left off. As the franchise previously teased there would be a major update from the anime earlier this week, it’s now one step closer to a reality thanks to this report.

Black Clover’s Anime is Reportedly Returning Soon

While it’s not 100% confirmed that Black Clover‘s anime is returning as of the time of this publication, it’s something to keep an eye on as things continue to develop. But this lines up with the tenth anniversary of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and will likely be part of a much bigger celebration for the franchise. Black Clover‘s anime coming back is also kind of a no-brainer considering how big of a hit the anime was when it originally ran, and how much of the series there is left to adapt as Tabata has been spending the last year working through the final arc.

Black Clover’s anime return has also yet to reveal a potential release window or date as of this initial report, and it’s likely going to comeback following the end of the manga. With the original manga run quickly approaching its grand finale with each new update throughout the year, Black Clover’s anime will have plenty of material to cover when it finally returns and gets to close the book on the anime that fans have been waiting to see return. It’s an exciting prospect for sure as Asta’s big adventures kick off once more, and staff and cast details are revealed in the coming months following a potential confirmation.

HT – @WSJ_manga on X