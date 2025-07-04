New Resident Evil Survival Unit Game Announced

Fans of the Resident Evil franchise have no shortage of things to look forward to lately. The upcoming 9th installment in the main series, Resident Evil: Requiem, was revealed at Summer Game Fest. Since unveiling the latest installment, Capcom has shared a few thrilling details. However, Requiem isn’t the only new Resident Evil game in the works. Today, Aniplex Inc., in collaboration with Joycity Corporation, unveiled a brand-new Resident Evil mobile game called Resident Evil Survival Unit.

Aniplex is perhaps best known for its work on popular anime like Ace Attorney, Bleach, and Fate/stay Night. But the company has also been involved in quite a few game releases, including mobile games based on Fate/Grand Order and console releases for Demon Slayer. Meanwhile, Joycity has created a number of big mobile games, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War. Now, the two companies are working with Capcom to bring gamers a new mobile take on the Resident Evil franchise.

Requiem is no longer the only confirmed new resident evil game on the way

The upcoming mobile game will be called Resident Evil Survival Unit. The mobile installment will offer a real-time strategy take on Resident Evil, “reimagining the survival horror universe” for iOS and Android. A release date for Resident Evil Survival Unit hasn’t yet been announced. However, we do know that it will get a global release encompassing Japan, South Korea, North America, and Asia. Whether it will follow trends and offer a free-to-play model or have an up-front cost remains to be seen.

Resident Evil Survival Unit Online Showcase To Reveal Additional Details

Survival Unit is not the first take on a mobile game for the franchise. In fact, several of the main series games have been released for mobile devices alongside a few mobile spinoffs. But this latest game offers something different in that it’s a real-time strategy game for mobile, as opposed to a puzzle game or shooter like previous mobile Resident Evil spinoffs.

This initial announcement is just a quick reveal that the game is in the works, without much detail or even a teaser trailer. Thankfully, fans will learn more about this new Resident Evil game very soon. An online showcase event for Resident Evil Survival Unit is scheduled for July 10th at 6 PM EDT. The showcase will air on the official website and YouTube channels for the game, which should go live shortly following this big announcement.

Details for the upcoming Resident Evil Survival Unit Showcase

Aniplex and JOYCITY haven’t yet revealed which details we’ll learn during the showcase. Hopefully, it will include a first look at gameplay or at least more details on the concept behind this mobile installment in the Resident Evil franchise. If nothing else, we will certainly learn a bit more about this project and what to expect from this latest mobile twist on Resident Evil.

