Ava DuVernay Says DMZ Will Finish Filming Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood continues to shutdown television productions and postpone movie releases. However, some productions have decided to power through and complete filming before any mandatory quarantines might be put into place. One series that's decided to continue is DMZ, the upcoming HBO show that's based on the DC comic of the same name. Currently, filmmaker Ava DuVernay is directing the series' pilot, and she revealed on social media that they've decided to complete the final two days of filming.

"All’s well so far. Thanks," DuVernay replied to a tweet that read, "I just hope that @ava is safe and sound." DuVernay added, "Two more days before I wrap #DMZ and we all go home safely + healthy. Much love to one of the best crews + casts I’ve EVER worked with. Much respect to all our colleagues on other shows taking hiatus. We’re in this together. I hope it makes us stronger." You can check out the tweet below:

“DMZ is a special project to me as it marks a key collaboration with my company Array Filmworks, the excellent team at Warner Bros TV and the dynamo Roberto Patino,” DuVernay said before when the project was announced. “We’ve all worked diligently on this material, and I’ve witnessed Roberto in action. He’s insanely talented and cares about telling stories with maximum impact and imagination. I’m eager to share this one with DC fans.”

DMZ is set in a near-future America where a Second American Civil War has left Manhattan as a demilitarized zone (hence DMZ) that is destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Roberto Patino serves as the showrunner and writer for the adaptation. The series will star Rosario Dawson as Alma, a medic "who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son. As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues, and warlords who control this lawless no man's land, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone has lost: hope."

