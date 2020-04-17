Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Make Old-Fashioned Batman Toy Commercial

✖

As you know, many people around the globe are self-isolating in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That means, most people are looking for new and creative ways to pass the time at home. Many celebrities have been making their own fun ranging from Instagram Live events to puzzle parties. The latest people to curb their boredom with an entertaining video are Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, the men best known for playing Jay and Silent Bob. The two created a Batman toy commercial that feels right out of our childhoods with toys such as the Joker, Robin, Nightwing, Clayface, King Shark, and, of course, the Dark Knight himself.

"Yesterday, #JayMewes and I did a Live Streaming episode of our old @youtube show 'What’s In The Box?' in which we opened a slew of Batman toys the good folks at Spinmaster sent me! That was fun enough - but then afterwards, we shot a 'commercial' in my backyard with @joshroush that was an homage to the action figure ads of our childhood! Watch this and see if we got close! I put Jay’s Joker up there with any award-winning Clown Prince of Crime performance (but I gotta work on my Batman...). Checkout these new batman toys from #SpinMaster at the link in my bio," Smith wrote. You can check out their awesome video below:

Smith is also one of the many people who have had to postpone events over the current pandemic. Smith's Smodcastle opening was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey this month, but was moved to July. For those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was an interesting sort of podcasting/live theater/comedy space in L.A. that opened in 2010. Smith recently took to Instagram to update fans on the opening, holding out hope that the July date will get to remain.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.