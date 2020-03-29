Tom Holland Is Tackling a Marvel Puzzle While Self-Isolating

Places all over the world are shut down as folks stay indoors and self-isolate in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since everyone is staying put, they're all looking for ways to pass the time, and many people have turned to puzzles. One such person is Tom Holland, the actor best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since people began to self-isolate, Holland has provided some updates on social media, revealing that he was sick last week, but didn't think it was COVID-19. He's also been keeping the rest of the Avengers (and Deadpool) in shape by challenging his co-stars to push-ups via social media. As for the puzzles, the actor teased a "puzzle war" on his Instagram last week, and it looks like things are continuing to heat up. Holland just took to the social media site once again to share a new puzzle box, but this one hits a little closer to home.

"I beg to differ. 'Here we go again... again' name that movie. #jigsawwars," Holland wrote. The "impossible puzzle" boasts 1,000 pieces and features many Marvel characters, including Holland's Spider-Man. In case you didn't figure out Holland's movie reference, it's Tropic Thunder, which earned his friend Robert Downey Jr. an Academy Award nomination back in 2009. You can check out Holland's post below:

