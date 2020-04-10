Thor: Ragnarok Stars Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson Crash Taika Waititi's Watch Party

✖

Beloved filmmaker Taika Waititi hosted a watch party on his Instagram live stream Thursday night, viewing his Marvel Studios film Thor: Ragnarok with fans around the world. As you can imagine, given Waititi's sense of humor, the stream itself was more of a zany comedy than a commentary, really focusing on the "party" aspect of watch party. He showed off fake movie scripts and made jokes about his characters in just about every scene. Waititi was even joined by two of Ragnarok's stars, Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo.

It's clear that Waititi gets along well with his actors, and the bond he shares with the Thor: Ragnarok cast was on full display Thursday night. Everyone involved in that film seems to love having fun together. Thompson, who will also star in Thor: Love and Thunder, had plenty of Marvel insight to share with the viewers. She and Waititi talked about their experiences with the most recent Thor movie, Valkyrie's journey throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the quest to find her queen in Love and Thunder, which will now arrive in theaters in February of 2022.

Ruffalo joined the watch party after Thompson left, and his time with Waititi was spent very differently. The duo simply goofed around the entire time Ruffalo was on the call, playing with the split screen features and making as many jokes as possible. It was exactly what you'd expect from Ruffalo and Waititi, and it was exactly what everyone needed.

In between bits, Waititi did make time to answer fan questions about Thor: Love and Thunder. Some of the information Waititi shared was clearly meant to be a joke, like the fake Love and Thunder script on his desk that featured the return of Tony Stark from the dead. Other things seemed to be much more legitimate, like the fact that Korg's backstory will be featured in the film. Still, like most things in the MCU, the actual details of Thor: Love and Thunder are being protected at all costs, so Waititi didn't reveal too much.

Waititi's live watch party was the perfect kind of fun and crazy, offering fans everywhere a delightful break from the world around us. Maybe he'll do some more streams with his other movies in the future.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, and it is set to arrive in theaters on February 18, 2022.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.