5 DC Books We Want Brian Michael Bendis To Write

The comics world woke up to a bombshell when DC announced that writer Brian Michael Bendis had signed a multi-year exclusive agreement with the company.

Bendis has been over at Marvel Comics for the better part of 15 years, and many assumed that would continue going forward. He’s helmed huge runs on New Avengers, Mighty Avengers, Uncanny X-Men, All-New X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, and of course his most renowned work on Ultimate Spider-Man, but now he’ll be bringing that wealth of experience to DC Comics.

Now that it’s official we got to thinking of just what fans would love to see from a post-Marvel Bendis, as he’s written a bit of everything during his years of work there. There’s no shortage of fantastic characters over at DC, and honestly, this is a great thing for fans, as now they get to see his takes on classic heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and more.

There are plenty of other characters he could tackle outside the bounds of this list too, which could result in a new team or series altogether. New Avengers was very much like that after all, as it didn’t exist before he took over Avengers. For now, though we’ll just focus on the books that are already a part of the DC line up. We can’t read minds after all.

Nothing is official as far as what his first series will be, and some of that is probably still being figured out. We do have a few characters and series in mind though, so hit the next slide to see what we would love Bendis to work on first!

Batman

The Batman universe is pretty full these days, but having Bendis on board gives DC some options.

The flagship Batman series is written by Tom King and has been stellar, so DC is probably not looking to shake that up. Detective Comics is written by James Tynion IV and has also been quite successful. Snyder is currently writing All-Star Batman but has said that he will depart the book in the near future, which leaves a perfect spot for Bendis to land.

That could change depending on what King and Tynion IV have planned of course. If either wants to move on to something else then Bendis could easily hop onboard.

Regardless of which book he lands on, Bendis on Batman just makes sense. Bendis has also excelled at writing street level characters, like Daredevil, Defenders, New Avengers, etc. He also has an ability to make darker in tone characters relatable, and while he would have his work cut out for him, it’s a challenge fans would like to see him take on.

Trinity

If he can’t write Batman solo, then why not as part of a team?

DC’s Trinity ongoing features the team of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman, and has already switched up creative teams during its run. This could make a great landing spot for Bendis and would give him the opportunity to work with DC’s biggest guns while also letting him play in an unencumbered sandbox.

Trinity isn’t as tied to the ongoing events of the regular DC universe as other books, and with most books right in the heart of DC Metal still, Trinity could be the way to let him have free reign until that series comes to a conclusion.

Titans

This was a difficult choice, as it came down to either Teen Titans or Titans. Bendis has shown he can work with younger characters, shining examples of which include Ultimate Spider-Man and Invincible Iron Man. While he would no doubt be comfortable doing so, Titans seems to be a better fit for his talents.

Titans feature the original Teen Titans cast, just older. It’s a book built on some Bendis hallmarks, including plenty of witty banter and interpersonal relationships. Bendis should have no problem getting the most out of these characters while also introducing some new elements, especially in the villains department.

The Question

The post Rebirth world is lacking in one key department, and that’s the absence of The Question.

Having Bendis launch a Renee Montoya Question series might be the easiest transition to make, as he’s currently writing Jessica Jones. The characters have similar qualities but also have huge differences, and that could make the prospect of a Question ongoing intriguing for him.

Couple that with an excuse to play with the Batman toys in the toy box by proxy and you’ve got a match made in comics heaven.

Justice League

Justice League is currently being written by Bryan Hitch and is coming off of a very successful story about the League’s kids form the future. Stil, who will pick up the baton after HItch leaves?

This might be a great second book for Bendis to take on, as she’s always shown a knack for working with teams. Avengers, New Avengers, Uncanny X-Men, and All-New X-Men had a blend of ages and personalities, and now that the League has two newer members (Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz), this team is right up his alley.

If you’re looking to launch his DC era in a big way, it doesn’t get much bigger than Justice League.