Deadpool & Wolverine: Former DC Actor Appears in Shocking Role

Hugh Jackman has come out of Wolverine retirement. Back in Fall 2022, the Aussie actor announced that he would don the claws again to team up with long-time friend Ryan Reynolds in the then-untitled Deadpool 3. Jackman had previously retired from playing Wolverine after Logan (2017), a film that concluded with the regenerating mutant finally taking his last breath. Going into Deadpool & Wolverine‘s theatrical release, Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige all emphasized that the legacy that had been built for Wolverine over the past two decades would be protected in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Warning – The rest of this article contains major spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine Uses Former DC Actor in Shock Role

The Logan that fans know from Fox’s X-Men franchise is still dead.

The opening scene of Deadpool & Wolverine brings Deadpool to where Wolverine was buried at the end of Logan (2017). Deadpool digs up Wolverine’s body just to find a decayed adamantium-infused skeleton. Believing he needs to find a Wolverine replacement for his universe in order to save it, Deadpool sets sail across the multiverse.

This leads Deadpool to meeting multiple Wolverine variants. He finds a comic-accurate short version, a brown-and-yellow-suited option, and multiple more. All of these variants are played by Hugh Jackman, except one that is working on his motorcycle and is turned away from the camera. When the montage cuts back to this mystery Logan, his face is revealed to be that of Henry Cavill’s. Deadpool even acknowledges the actor behind the character directly, calling him “The Cavrillrine.”

Cavill is no stranger to the comic book movie world, having played Superman in the DCEU across four films. He last appeared as the man of steel in Black Adam (2022), standing off against Dwayne Johnson’s titular titan in the film’s post-credits scene. One month later, Warner Bros. Discovery rebranded the DCEU as DC Studios, and new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their intentions to reboot the universe, which meant moving on from Cavill and casting a new Superman. Deadpool acknowledges this, joking that he will treat Cavill better “than those s–t f–ks down the street.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.