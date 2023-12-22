Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Confirms a Surprising Character's Death

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has confirmed the death of one pivotal DCEU character.

(SPOILERS) The story of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sees Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) targeted for revenge by David Kane – aka, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Manta discovers the legendary Black Trident of Atlantis, the prize of Atlantis' Lost Kingdom of Necrus. When Manta takes up the trident, he's possessed by the soul of King Atlan's brother, Kordax.

Kordax's scheme involves having Manta and his pirate crew steal deposits of a fuel source called "Orichalcum" from Atlantean vaults in order to power his armada of ancient Atlantean weapons and vehicles. The cost of using Orichalcum is that it emits greenhouse gasses that poison both the sea and the air. It is because of these sea-based diseases that Aquaman loses someone close to him: his mentor, Vulko (Willem Dafoe).

Vulko's Death Revealed in Aquaman 2

During the First Act of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur and his wife Mera (Amber Heard) are talking with his mother Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), and his father Tom (Temuera Morrison) about the mysterious sea diseases and the global climate crisis connected to them. It's during that conversation that Vulko's death is mentioned – Willem Dafoe never actually makes a return appearance in the film.

Who Is Vulko?

(Photo: DC)

Vulko was the royal "Vizier" of Atlantis, who loyally served the throne. Unlike the rest of Atlantis, Vulko embraced young "prince" Arthur and trained him in the culture of Atlantis and its fighting styles – as well as using his aquatic abilities. Vulko had to maintain an uneasy position while Arthur was coming of age on the surface and finding his way as a hero: Arthur's half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) began a clandestine campaign of conquering the various kingdoms of Atlantis, and declaring himself Ocean Master, so that he could destroy the surface world. Vulko served as a double agent, staying close to Orm's side by playing the loyal advisor, even while he helped Arthur and Mera thwart Orm's efforts. Even though Vulko's treachery was discovered by Orm, he was eventually freed by Arthur and served as his advisor when he took over the throne.

Willem Dafoe appeared in both Justice League and the original Aquaman movie; he felt that was enough for his DCEU run. And, given the way that Aquaman 2 is taking hits from fans and critics alike, Dafoe may have made the smarter move.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now in theaters.