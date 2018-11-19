‘Aquaman’ IMAX Collectible Movie Tickets Revealed

IMAX is offering fans collectible tickets for Aquaman.

IMAX will offer tickets featuring different art depending on when you’re going to see Aquaman.

You can see the designs for the week one tickets and the week two tickets below.

Tickets for Aquaman are now on sale. You can check out the film’s final trailer here.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and follows Jason Momoa’s debut as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman while also staying true to the foundation built in Justice League.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Wna says he already hinted that he has some ideas for where sequels could take Arthur Curry.

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan told Total Film magazine. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.