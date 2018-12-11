‘Aquaman’ Critics TV Spot Released

Critics are responding positively to Aquaman, and Warner Bros. is celebrating with a brand new TV spot.

The new TV spot features a number of reviewers, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, who called the film “An epic adventure for everyone” and added, “Aquaman changes the entire world of superheroes.”

Legion of Leia and Vital Thrills’ Jenna Busch said it was “gorgeous and full of heart”, while FOX TV’s Dave Morales called it the “thrill ride of the holiday season”. Nerdist’s Rosie Knight said the film was “original, beautiful, and unique…something truly special.”

Davis had more kind words for the film in his full review, saying Beyond the characters, Aquaman is a big, big movie. Traveling through several of the seas’ Kingdoms with ease, including a visually stunning and terrifying journey with the Trench, the DC universe is massively expanded as a story only comparable in scale to Lord of the Rings or Star Wars unfolds, with the individual and family-driven tone of an Indiana Jones keeps it grounded. It’s a film the entire family can enjoy and watch without knowledge of any previous comic books, the movies about them, or anything within the realms.”

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.

Have you had a chance to see Aquaman at an early screening yet? If so let us know what you thought!