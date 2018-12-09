‘Aquaman’ Director Clarifies If Arthur Can Be Hurt By Bullets

Aquaman is a powerful and resilient hero, what with being from Atlantis and all, but just how much damage can he take, and is he bulletproof? Director James Wan recently cleared that up.

Aquaman has a number of abilities, including super strength and advanced healing and resistance, but one fan was curious about how he stands up to bullets. They asked “If Arthur can’t be hurt by bullet, how can he get the tatoo?🤔 @creepypuppet.” It’s a fitting question, as Jason Momoa’s version of the character has plenty of ink, and thankfully Wan was quick with an answer.

Wan dispelled the theory that he is bulletproof, saying “Oh, bullets (or whatever else) will penetrate and break his skin. He’s not a man of steel. He just has really dense mass/muscles. At least that’s what Geoff Johns and I talked about 🙂”

If Arthur can’t be hurt by bullet, how can he get the tatoo?🤔 @creepypuppet pic.twitter.com/GqOr1R5NDy — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) December 8, 2018

A few comments later a fan posted a sequence from the comics that shows this in action. During Geoff Johns’ New 52 run Aquaman was hit with a hail of bullets. Most of them bounced off him, but that’s because they hit his Atlantean armor. One though managed to nick him on the head, and when he turns back towards his enemies a small trail of blood can be seen coming down.

Granted, it doesn’t stop him, but it does show bullets can hurt him. Wonder Woman is much the same way actually. While she has super strength and endurance as well, she can take a hit from a bullet if it hits the right spot. That’s why she deflects bullets with her bracelets, and as was shown in a recent run of Justice League, if bullets hit her flesh she will definitely feel the effects and can die from it.

