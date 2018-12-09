‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Understands if Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill are Leaving DC Movies

Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he understands if Batman star Ben Affleck and Superman star Henry Cavill move on from the shared DC Films universe.

“If they’re both out, then listen: It’s just the place they’re at in their careers. I mean, how many has Henry done? He’s done three?” Momoa told HuffPost. “Yeah, I mean, like, you want to move on. I think if I did… sh-t, I have done three.”

Momoa joined Warner Bros.’ DCEU in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, making a cameo appearance as the aquatic superhero before joining Affleck, Cavill and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in 2017’s crossover team-up Justice League.

He now headlines Aquaman under director James Wan and is contracted for at least one more DC Comics film.

“I mean, Henry wants to just expand on something,” Momoa said. “Ben is an amazing director that is of age, and probably he’s done enough. I don’t know how to speak on behalf of them, but I had the time of my life [on Justice League].”

Momoa added Cavill is “totally 100 percent the Superman for me” before remarking he deeply enjoys the company of Affleck, who Momoa dubbed a “phenomenal director.”

Both stars’ future in the ongoing DCEU — set to expand with Shazam!, Wonder Woman 1984, and a Harley Quinn-led Birds of Prey movie, as well as planned projects for Supergirl, Zatanna and Plastic Man — are in doubt.

It was reported in September Cavill was out as Clark Kent-slash-Superman, ending a three-movie run with the character launched with 2013’s Man of Steel.

Cavill later shared a cryptic video hinting his five-year tenure as Superman was not yet over, while Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, wrote on Twitter “the cape is still in his closet” and that the studio “has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe.”

Warner Bros., responding to the situation in a statement issued through The Hollywood Reporter, said only “no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films,” adding the studio has “always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

The star has since boarded Netflix series The Witcher and is reportedly being eyed for the next James Bond once Daniel Craig vacates that role.

Affleck, meanwhile, has long been pegged to exit the cowl as he has not yet committed to any future DCEU installment past Justice League, the lowest-earning performer of any DC Films project thus far.

In October, it was reported Warner Bros. was actively searching for a new actor to replace Affleck, who is said to be interested in reprising the role at least once more.

That report came after industry exports said in August Affleck, then dealing with a relapse in alcohol addiction, would likely have to be replaced due to high insurance costs required to cover the star on already expensive productions like Matt Reeves’ solo The Batman or a potential Justice League sequel.

A June write-up by THR claimed The Batman is centered around a younger Batman, which would preclude the 46-year-old Affleck from headlining the picture lest he star in a limited role while a younger actor steps in for the reported prequel tale.

The Aquaman future is bright — a sequel is likely as the Wan-directed film scored the biggest-ever opening day in China for Warner Bros., who are poised to collect a hefty box office haul — but solo films starring Momoa’s Justice League co-stars Cavill and Flash star Ezra Miller have reportedly “lost momentum” at the studio.

Aquaman, starring Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman, swims into theaters December 21.