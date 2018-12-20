Aquaman's Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless In Make It Sexy Challenge

✖

Aquaman star Jason Momoa decided to go shirtless on Jimmy Kimmel Live during the “Make It Sexy Challenge.” The NBA Finals are here and Anthony Anderson got his friend to lather up in hand sanitizer during the show. Luckily, the DC Comics movie star is always down to help someone out when they’re trying to generate some content. If you’re looking for feats of strength, Momoa actually cracked open a can of tuna with just his bicep. The entire video is a bit of a wild ride, but the crowd seemed to love cheering him on. One of the best parts of the Aquaman actor’s public persona is that he never seems to balk at stunts like this. When asked to remove that shirt, he obliged like it was the most normal thing in the world. You have to give the comedian some credit too because he got that shirt off as well, and the crowd went crazy. Check out the video right here for more of these interesting challenges on the late-night show.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Aquaman actor sounded absolutely stoked to get started on the sequel.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa beamed. ”The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David [Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

You’ll probably see the DC Comics star in Dune next. Warner Bros. put out a synopsis of the upcoming film.

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

